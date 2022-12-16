Dan De Leon column: Sharing grief can ease pain this holiday season

“It’s our first Christmas without her,” he said.

His mom died in September, and now he was bracing for another wave of pain; the exuberant cheer of the holiday season reminding him of the grief he holds inside.

My childhood pastor wrote, “If you scratch anyone deep enough, you will discover great pain.” The pain we keep hidden under the surface during these days marked by joy needs room to breathe; otherwise, it burrows and festers in our restless spirit, pulling us into despair. But if our focus on the frivolity of this season keeps us from even scratching the surface of one another’s personal realities, let alone getting deep enough to release them, those realities remain unheard: “This might be Dad’s last Christmas.” “I’m struggling more than ever with depression.” “I can’t get the people of Ukraine going through a deadly winter without heat or water out of my head.” “My divorce has me feeling like all my dreams are dead.” “Since I came out to my family, they won’t let my partner and me visit them for the holidays, and it’s killing me.”

Thankfully, the expanse of God’s goodness and love can hold both our joy and our pain, inviting them to exist alongside one another in this tender gift of the human condition. Longest Night worship services, also called Blue Christmas, give witness to this blessing by offering space where those of us holding grief and pain during the holidays can acknowledge one another’s burdens and give them room to breathe.

Longest Night services are offered on or around Dec. 21, Winter Solstice, the longest night of the year, which is also the feast day for St. Thomas the Apostle. United Methodist Church minister Daniel Benedict writes, “This linkage invites making some connections between Thomas’ struggle to believe Jesus’ resurrection, the long nights just before Christmas, and the struggle with darkness and grief faced by those living with loss.”

These services might include reminders that “the LORD is close to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit” (Psalm 34:18), and, “He heals the brokenhearted and binds up their wounds” (Psalm 147:3). They might offer contemplative music, candle-lighting for prayers, moments of silence, and the anointing of healing oil on worshippers’ forehead or hand. Whatever form these services take, they provide room for the pain we carry to be acknowledged and comforted in an embodiment of God’s loving kindness. (Friends Congregational Church offers a Longest Night Service at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 21).

In a recent conversation with Anderson Cooper, Stephen Colbert addressed the grief he carries with him about the deaths of his father and two teenage brothers in a 1974 plane crash when he was just 10 years old. Colbert suggested that the common bonds of suffering can bring people closer: “You get the awareness of other people’s loss, which allows you to connect with that other person, which allows you to love more deeply and to understand what it’s like to be a human being if it’s true that all humans suffer … At a young age, I suffered something so that by the time I was in serious relationships in my life, with friends, or with my wife, or with my children, I’m understanding that everyone is suffering.”

Yes, if we scratch one another deep enough with gentle questions, listening ears, and warm embraces of our hidden realities, we find that everyone harbors great pain. Sharing it can be our great joy, and perhaps a more authentic form of joy that witnesses to what Christmas is all about: the Word becoming flesh and living among us in every season of life.

I recently attended a funeral with my daughter. A friend of hers from dance classes had died after a long struggle with cancer. She was only 15. I’m thinking of her family and their grief. I’m also remembering how many people showed up for the funeral, and a scripture the pastor read to the overflowing crowd from 2 Corinthians 1: “Praise be to the God of all comfort, who comforts us in all our troubles, so that we can comfort those in any trouble with the comfort we ourselves receive from God. For just as we share abundantly in the sufferings of Christ, so also our comfort abounds through Christ … And our hope for you is firm, because we know that just as you share in our sufferings, so also you share in our comfort.”

If you are holding grief and pain this holiday season, whether you attend a Longest Night service or not, please know that you are not alone, nor are you meant to hold the sadness you carry alone. We are made in the image of a relational God and meant for community. We all endure deep sadness. Don’t push it down, and don’t let it drag you into despair. Sharing your pain with someone else might help you both to love more deeply, which is a reflection of God.

And if you are not in a season of loss or grief, let the joy you carry empower you to pay closer attention to those who are suffering that you might scratch the surface of someone deep enough to see their pain and be a comfort to them; for such is a reflection of the incarnate Word, Emmanuel, God-with-us.