When was the last time you went through a rough patch?

Personally, most of this year is feeling that way. My dad has spent five of the last six weeks in a hospital and physical rehabilitation. We’ve had two deaths in our congregation this year, both of them sudden. And while doing our best to keep up with the busy lives of the two high schoolers living under our roof, Stacy and I came down with COVID for the first time last week. A friend of mine told me I was in triage mode. That resonated. Things have certainly felt anxious, like I’ve run out of sandbags, and now I’m just plugging the holes with my fingers.

Good thing Jesus tells me to not worry about my life. “Can any of you by worrying add a single hour to your span of life?” he asks. And I love Eugene Peterson’s translation of Jesus’ rhetorical question in The Message: “Has anyone by fussing in front of the mirror ever gotten taller by so much as an inch?” But, honestly, when I am anxious, that assurance from Jesus is a bucket of water on a house fire.

The truth is that when those rough patches come up, I can’t help but worry. How will this person be cared for? How will that matter be dealt with? How will these tasks be tended? How will there be enough water to put out the fires consuming my life?

Those anxious questions are rooted in the fear of there not being enough to provide for whatever I believe is needed. It is a mindset of scarcity where we are afraid that there is only so much to go around— a limited amount of food and water, of clothing and lodging, of belonging and community, of hospitality and love — so we worry about how we will be able to provide enough for ourselves and those closest to us. That scarcity mindset is the house fire incapable of seeing that it’s raining on the whole village, providing more than enough salvation, healing and new life for everyone.

The mindset of scarcity is what takes hold when faith in God’s abundant provisions gives way to fear that there is only enough for me and mine. It is this anxiousness that gives rise to racism and white supremacy, where the elevation of diversity of any kind is perceived as a threat to the man-made construct and passively accepted gold standard of whiteness. It is this worry of there not being enough for everyone that encourages and exacerbates cultures of misogyny, consumerism, environmental exploitation, domination and territorialism. It’s this fear of finitude that drives us all into the same rough patch and convinces us that the only way out of it is to provide for me and mine with whatever I can get before it runs out.

That hyper-individualized anxiousness refuses to hear Jesus’ assurance that we not worry about our lives, and it doesn’t give any room for the liberating provisions of God. Stephanie Spellers, one of the Episcopal Church’s leading thinkers and consultants who serves as Presiding Bishop Michael Curry's Canon for Evangelism and Reconciliation, writes, “We still don’t believe there’s enough love to go around, so God tries to free us from this deep-seated fear so we can participate in extending love with one another. God’s love simply will not run out; if anything, the supply grows as we share it.” The same is true for all of God’s good provisions: they multiply as we share them.

While anxiousness tempts us to cling to self-centric fears, putting faith in Jesus’ words that “all these things will be given to you as well” makes room for God’s provisions. And the more we share out of what is freely provided to us, the more we will have to cultivate and celebrate, and the less we will have to be anxious about. It is this faithful movement from a mindset of scarcity to abundance that has the power to deliver us out of all of life’s rough patches and into the peaceful, peaceable kingdom of God; that utopian vision of Jesus that his followers pray for so often: thy kingdom come, thy will be done on earth as it is in heaven.

After being cared for by a host of incredible health care providers and prayed for by more people than I can count, Dad goes home from rehab this weekend. During this season of grief and loss, our church family continues holding each other close in prayer, hugs and shared meals. As we get over this COVID crumminess, we’ve had everything we need to recover, and the teens in our care have cared well for themselves. There’s a long road of physical and emotional healing ahead, and more than I can think of to catch up on — my gosh, Lent starts next week! — but “tomorrow will bring worries of its own. Today’s trouble is enough for today” (Matthew 6:34).

Thank God there is always enough to get us through. Thank God that there always has been, there is, and there always will be. I pray that God would give us the strength to trust that. O God, catch us in our anxious scurrying and renew our faith in your abundant goodness for all our sakes, because this worrying isn’t doing us any good.