All are welcome! Many churches proclaim this on websites, signage, and from the pulpit. At its core, that hospitable sentiment reveals the power of the gospel message, where people from all walks of life are invited to follow Jesus and to give their lives to that transformative path of discipleship that leads to salvation — forgiveness and mercy, justice and peace, healing and wholeness — for the entire community.

This Pride Month has me thinking about how, as a straight cisgender male, I’ve never heard “all are welcome” as excluding me. It’s a comfortable position to be in, not having to question whether I belong while my LGBTQ neighbors have to ask, “But am I welcome? And do I have to hide a piece of who I am to stay welcomed?”

After a week of Vacation Bible School at our church, where children of different ages, skin colors and family makeups learned each day about who Jesus is through detective-themed skits, lessons and games, I’m reflecting on how each of those kids were made to feel fully welcomed, not giving any thought to whether they had a place. They just showed up and were free to be themselves. Somewhere along the way in our churches, those kids internalize a message that all are welcome, but queer people are not, or those queer folk are only welcome to an extent.

All are welcome? A national initiative of the Interfaith Alliance — Christians, Muslims, Jews, Hindus and others — is working to change that skeptical question into the authentic proclamation it is meant to be by putting more LGBTQ-affirming God-talk into Pride this year. National Public Radio reported on religious groups at Pride celebrations and talked with Rabbi Jillian Cameron of Beth Chayim Chadashim in Boston, whose booth’s swag was pink plastic pens and stickers that read “Happy Pride!” above a rainbow Star of David. “You don’t have to suppress a piece of you to exist,” Rabbi Cameron said.

All are welcome! At a Pride event in Santa Monica, California, an attendee named Rin Kahla, hears the power in that proclamation. “Whether it's being Jewish or Protestant or Pentecostal or Catholic, to believe in something greater than ourselves seems to me to be important,” Kahla said. She gestured to booths representing local houses of worship and confirmed, “This is the representation that says we have to stop being afraid.”

Kahla is referring to anti-LGBTQ+ rights legislation in statehouses nationwide, and how that message is internalized by faith communities unless it is actively faced with a clear welcome of queer people. With more than 75 anti-LGBTQ bills signed into law this year alone, more than doubling last year’s number (previously the worst year on record), the Human Rights Campaign has declared “a national state of emergency for LGBTQ+ Americans.” They state, “Our community is in danger.” With Christianity’s most powerful practice being hospitality, and with Jesus directing the emphasis of that practice toward the most vulnerable among us, our call is to authenticate God’s extravagant welcome to all, including our queer neighbors, for the salvation of the whole community.

Suicide is hurting us. According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, it is the second-leading cause of death among people age 15 to 24 in the U.S. Nearly 20% of high schoolers report suicidal ideations and 9% have attempted suicide. It’s worse for queer kids. The Trevor Project, whose mission is to end suicide among LGBTQ young people, reports that LGBTQ youth are more than four times as likely to attempt suicide than their peers. They also point out that “LGBTQ youth are not inherently prone to suicide risk because of their sexual orientation or gender identity but rather placed at higher risk because of how they are mistreated and stigmatized in society.” In other words, they do not feel welcomed, like they don’t belong.

In a book for clergy, "Ministry Among God’s Queer Folk: LGBTQ Pastoral Care," the authors write, “No matter what one concludes that the Bible or other sacred texts say or do not say about LGBTQ people, we are still here. We are in your congregations, a part of your communities, with needs, sufferings, gifts and blessings, the same as everyone else. Here and now.” Clergy or not, all of us can serve as collective caregivers by extending a clear welcome to LGBTQ people and their families in our midst. That kind of welcome has the power to transform the lives of both the ones extending it and the recipients of it, all the while saving lives and nurturing entire communities. That’s what the kingdom of God looks like. That’s heaven on Earth.

I recently received a note from a church member who moved away years ago. It sparked my thinking about all being welcome. They wrote, “As part of Pride Month, I want to tell you that I’m not sure I would have made it through if it hadn’t been for the church being a safe place for LGBTQI+ people. That ministry is important. It told me I was perfect even if I was lesbian or trans. It saves lives. It saved my life and I am so grateful. I hope this message is encouraging for you to continue that important work.”

I hope this message is encouraging for you, too. May it further awaken us to the sacredness of our LGBTQ neighbors and the essential perspectives they bring to the gospel message from their lived experience, and may we all learn from one another in our shared discipleship that leads to salvation for the whole community. All are welcome! Thanks be to God.