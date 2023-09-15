We were in high school when Andy, one of our peers, died by suicide. We didn’t know what to make of it, how to feel or what to think. Our teachers were as shocked as we were. Mostly what I remember is a thick silence that gave way to whispered speculation about how and why he did it. That did nothing to help us process our shock and grief, let alone our inescapable concerns and fears about suicide. We were given an excused absence to attend Andy’s funeral, and the world kept turning.

Last Sunday was World Suicide Prevention Day, today concludes National Suicide Prevention Week, and September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. It’s a time designated for addressing the public health problem that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports as a leading cause of death in the United States. But no matter the day, week or month, the time is always appropriate to talk openly and honestly about suicide.

This came up at a recent gathering of local faith leaders. As each of us introduced ourselves and talked about justice issues and how we are addressing them in our ministry settings, the topic of suicide prevention came up. It was a matter of social justice that resonated with all of us. We talked about how the pandemic had taken its toll on our congregations and the ripple effects it continues to have on people’s mental health. We shared the realities of suicidal ideations and suicide in our communities and what we are doing and can do about them. The more open we got about that stigmatized topic, the more honest it allowed us to be.

One of us pointed out an assumption held in many church settings that people who believe in Jesus shouldn’t have mental health problems; as if professing Christ as Lord and Savior places us above the so-called blemishes of depression and suicidal thoughts. That assumption is rooted in a toxic theology that says, “If you just prayed harder, you wouldn’t have any troubles,” and, “If you really believed in Jesus, you wouldn’t be in the mess you’re in.” Job’s friends told him something similar — “Obviously you’ve done something wrong or all this bad stuff wouldn’t be happening to you” — and look how shortsighted they were proven to be.

If our sacred texts and the gift of faith we practice from our various traditions teach us anything it is that being truthful leads to our liberation. Being honest about the things that matter most in our common life delivers us into shared redemption. Put simply, it is faithful to talk openly and honestly about suicide. It is a matter of justice to reduce the stigmas associated with mental illness and suicide by addressing them without shame.

Instead of assuming that anyone’s problems are the result of some violation of biblical precepts, we can find hopeful Scriptures for when we might encounter someone who needs to be reminded in a desperate moment that there is always hope. One of my favorites is Psalm 30:5: “Weeping may linger for the night, but joy comes with the morning.” I wonder, if we were to memorize certain Bible verses not for the purpose of refuting people who disagree with our religious convictions, but for the sake of giving them hope in fragile moments in order to lift them out of despair — to help draw them up from the desolate pit and to set their feet upon a rock, making their steps secure (Psalm 40:2) — the impact that would have on reducing shame and preventing suicide.

Our church recently hosted a Mental Health First Aid Training that equipped participants to recognize when someone is experiencing mental health problems, including suicidal ideations, and how to respond. And on Oct. 10 at Covenant Presbyterian Church in College Station, a workshop will be offered that trains leaders to be prepared to discuss suicide in order to prevent its happening. Trainings and workshops are good for some, but all of us can take the necessary step of not shying away from our concerns and fears about suicide.

Only four months ago, a teenager in our congregation died by suicide. The Sunday afterward, our associate pastor got in the pulpit and addressed it. She spoke openly and honestly about her own past suicidal ideations. She shared how she struggles with depression and had attempted suicide before. This was not meant to overwhelm us with more shock and grief, but to empower us with forward-looking truth. “If we cannot talk about this in church,” she said, “where are we supposed to talk about it?”

“You will know the truth, and the truth will make you free” (John 8:32). The truth is that depression and suicidal ideations are nothing to be ashamed of, and that struggling with your mental health does not mean that there is something wrong with you or that you’ve done anything to deserve it. We all walk through low valleys, and some of those valleys might include thoughts of suicide. But we are not alone no matter how despairing that path might feel in any given moment, time, or season. As surely as God is with us always, we are here with and for one another. The extent to which we help each other realize that truth is in our hands.