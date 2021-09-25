Community servant on mission to improve lives of poor

She repeats several times her favorite maxim, “Reach before you teach.”

“When someone is hungry and has no place to sleep or take a shower, you give them these things, and you listen to their stories,” Miranda said. “This is what they need, and to know somebody cares. The next morning, maybe they are feeling a little bit better. You get them some coffee and maybe after breakfast you can say, ‘Would you like to pray with me?’ They may say, ‘yes I would love that,’ or maybe not, or maybe they will do it because you have been kind to them.”

We should never judge them or require them to do anything to be helped. Always respect their dignity. Then maybe you can find out what to do next to help them along their way.

Miranda says maybe you have planted a seed just giving them a good example of a Christian who is kind and compassionate. “Today, this is not the impression a lot of people have of us, and it’s very sad,” she said. “If we can help them see the heart of Jesus in us, we will have done something important.”