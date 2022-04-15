Dan De Leon: Easter Sunday is the time to celebrate being resurrection people

Tomorrow, Easter Sunday, Christians celebrate being resurrection people. What does that mean?

The last 40 days of Lent have prepared followers of Jesus to be transformed, resurrected into a whole new way of being that turns away from what hinders our relationship with God, creation and one another, so that we might be raised with Jesus in his resurrection.

As some baptismal proclamations say when the one being baptized is immersed in water and then lifted up from it, we are buried with Christ and risen to walk in the newness of life. But if we look to the women who discovered the empty tomb “very early on the first day of the week, just after sunrise,” being resurrection people takes on more meaning than an individual experience of new life.

In Mark’s gospel, Mary Magdalene, Mary the mother of James, and Salome — the first to give witness to the resurrection — are initially afraid of what they see: a large stone rolled away from an empty tomb where Jesus had been laid to rest, and a young man dressed in white sitting to the side of it. Then the mysterious man in white tells them that Jesus is no longer there, that he has been raised from the dead: “He is risen!” It’s the resurrection! It’s the apex of the Christian story, the joy that followers of Jesus celebrate tomorrow and always. But the women were initially too afraid to tell anyone about it.

Nora Lozano, Professor of Theological Studies at Baptist University of the Américas, relates. “Sometimes I feel that I want to act the same way,” she writes in Baptist News. “If I acknowledge publicly that I have a new piece of information, that I have witnessed a miracle, or that God is calling me to a new beginning, then I need to do something about it. Once it is disclosed, staying silent and motionless is not an option.”

Sure enough, Mary, Mary, and Salome shed their fear and do something about what they have witnessed. They share the good news with Jesus’ other followers, and here we are celebrating the resurrection, as well as its implications.

Being resurrection people is about witnessing miracles and not being afraid to act upon what we have seen. And miracles happen all the time.

During their weeklong mission trip last summer, our church’s youth group learned about a church in Chicago, Trinity United Church of Christ, raising $38,000 over the summer of 2019 to buy up medical debt for pennies on the dollar through the New York-based nonprofit RIP Medical Debt.

They then forgave that debt, wiping out $5.3 million in medical debt for 5,888 Chicago families across three zip codes. Those whose debt was relieved at an average of $907 per household received a letter saying, “You might never visit our church, but your debt has been forgiven.” That’s a story that doesn’t make sense to our individualistic human logic, but that’s what resurrection looks like. That’s a miracle.

That week, the youth also learned about Jesus’ instructions for us to not ask who our neighbors are, but to be neighbors to all, as Jesus taught in his telling of the Parable of the Good Samaritan (Luke 10:25-37). They learned that medical debt contributes to two-thirds of bankruptcies, according to the American Journal of Public Health. They learned that of 26% of people who reported problems paying medical bills, 59% reported a major life impact, such as taking an extra job, cutting other household spending, or using up savings, according to a 2018 Kaiser Family Foundation/New York Times poll. They learned that Texas is ranked fourth highest of the number of people in medical debt in the U.S., and first for the number of uninsured people.

After learning how so many of our neighbors are living under the burden of cyclical poverty, the youth decided to do something about it. They started up a debt forgiveness drive of their own through RIP Medical Debt, “Brazos Valley Medical Debt Forgiveness,” with a goal of raising $40,000, hoping to wipe out some $40 million in debt for our neighbors in the Brazos Valley and beyond. That’s the work of resurrection people.

Being people who give witness to the risen Christ, whose resurrection liberates us from life-draining burdens, is about acting in response to our experience of new life for the sake of anyone bearing heavy burdens. It’s about overcoming fear — fear that we might fail, fear that what we do won’t matter, fear that we are not significant enough to make a difference in this world — and then doing something to put the hope of resurrection for others in motion.

It’s about looking at our “one wild and precious life,” as the poet Mary Oliver says, and believing so deeply in God’s relentless faith in us that we don’t allow for that life to be kept buried within the status quo, but we rise above it by doing something helpful, something hopeful, something miraculous, something — no matter how small — with the power to bring someone left for dead back to life.

Rev. Dan De Leon is pastor of Friends Congregational Church, United Church of Christ, College Station.