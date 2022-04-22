Chapman: Travel by the heart brings one closer to God's love

“Travel is fatal to prejudice, bigotry and narrow-mindedness ... wholesome, charitable views … cannot be acquired by vegetating in one little corner.”

— Mark Twain

This is true. However, one can travel without leaving town. Consider the borders of social and economic boundaries, roles we occupy that keep us from knowing one another, our self-protective measures in the face of suffering. To brush aside convention and fear in favor of love and adventure; this is travel by heart. I don’t know about you, but without it, I tend to create my own world and risk losing sight of the Gospel.

The rule of this travel is: Anything that softens your heart is a good thing. Anything that hardens the heart should be avoided. Cultivate a receptive heart to be a well-rounded traveler. Learn to ignore what doesn’t matter to go places no one has ever been before.

Get to know a mom who needs government assistance to get by.

Be friends with an “illegal” human being.

Hold someone who is dying.

Breath deeply of another’s world.

Sometimes I am still embarrassed, scared or don’t know what to say, but I have tried walking through the doors when I see them, making a pilgrimage to the holy shrine of human encounter.

It’s kind of a crazy place.

Once, an elderly lady I was obediently and routinely spoon-feeding, smiled, picked up her spoon and started feeding me! We looked at each other and laughed.

Moments like this happen all the time in life. What if you made a habit of paying attention to their opportunities every day? You would be a seasoned backpacker through worlds unknown. Maybe you already are.

Sometimes you will not want to make the trip.

Tradition dictated I invite “all” my “friends, neighbors and family to my house blessing and consecration of our home to The Sacred Heart of Jesus. I thought, “Not the druggie guys next door!” But I did invite them. They looked great, all smiles, clean and dressed up, obviously totally honored to have been invited. That was humbling. Being humbled feels great.

Make the trip.

I met a young mom who had to scramble to find a house to clean or a lawn to mow to get dinner on the table for her kids at times when her meager supply of food stamps ran out. LeeAnn became a good friend. I would have missed knowing a true poet, missed a beautiful friendship, if she and I had maintained the customary boundaries between “helper and helped.” She would have missed me too.

An elderly man I met during my CNA training enchanted me with his serene playfulness, his big blue eyes. We had fun together while I changed his sheets. “I’ve never met anyone like you before,” he exclaimed. “I’ve never met anybody like you either,” I said. “I think I want to marry you.” “I want to marry you, too.” We didn’t get married. But we remain good friends for years. Jim was an extraordinary and inspiring person. To think I could have changed the sheets and walked out of his life.

The mother of one of my daughter’s friends, who was very ill, allowed me to do a few small acts of service for her. Her courage, humor and kindness inspired me. She put a human face on the term “illegal immigrant” for me. Getting to know her taught me that only what God sees matters. Only His will, His law, which is always love, matters at all.

Tired and frustrated in line at the grocery store and wondering where to rest my gaze besides the magazines and candy I didn’t want to look at, I asked Jesus where I could look. He seemed to say, “Look at the people. Notice them.” So I did. Pretty soon I was happy doing just that and finding ways to be pleasant, even responsive and helpful to others, which will always lift our moods. It was only a few minutes of my life and maybe years ago but I still remember the lesson.

A tendency to travel by heart can help you stay close to someone you love very much even when his journey becomes painful and frightening.

I held my husband, Bob, as he died. I went with him as far as I could until he was gone. All I or anyone else there felt was the overpowering presence of love. As anyone who has done this can tell you, you can experience love and joy even when death comes, if you just let your heart be there. All that is left is love and you’re not scared anymore.

Habitual focus on what is human and real made me able to connect with my mom in new ways and walk with her through her dementia. It sounds crazy but we had a really good time. It was grace.

Love is its own wisdom, and God Himself IS love. Love covers all the territory. By love, you learn that the universe resides in each human heart, even your own, and that the journey never ends.

That is the kind of trip I love most, because of the peace, transformation and joy it brings — a trip across borders God does not acknowledge, to that place where the last is first and the first is last and neither even thinks about it because only one thing matters.

So don’t be afraid to cross the borders. Explore and love. The fence is imaginary and God is on the other side.