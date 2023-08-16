Enjoy old or unusual movies? Here’s a review:

“Strike” (1925): In honor of the current actors’ and writers’ strikes, I watched legendary Russian filmmaker Sergei Eisenstein’s very first film, tells the story of a strike in a factory in 1902. If his later sound films looked and felt a lot like silent films, this first silent film of his feels very theatrical, and that’s because he collaborated with members of the socialist theater company he was associated with to make the movie. He uses many animal analogies (the film is not subtle) as well. The result is a dynamic, exciting and ultimately tragic tale of workers vs. owners. The movie is 98 years old but feels fresh and vital.

Now streaming on The Criterion Channel, Kanopy and YouTube

“65” (2023): Adam Driver and dinosaurs, what’s not to like, right? Alas, it turns out plenty. This is a very silly movie. After his spaceship is struck by interspace debris, he crash lands on a planet with lots of very mean creatures. Without giving away a VERY obvious plot point, the movie hinges on a cosmically unlikely coincidence. The movie does have two things going for it: Driver, one of our best actors, doesn’t appear to realize he’s in a turkey, and his performance is all-in. He’s never not interesting. Second, the filmmakers have some fun with the creatures. They look different enough from the now-standard “Jurassic Park” dinos that they are fun and interesting (and sometimes, even scary).

Now streaming on Netflix

“Brooklyn 45” (2023): Several old war comrades gather together in a New York brownstone right after the end of the war for, it turns out, a séance. As you do. They include an accused war criminal (Jeremy Holm), a hyper-flag-waving major (Ezra Buzzington) and an expert torturer (Anne Ramsay). Not a particularly nice group. Therefore, when the séance goes bad (you can’t be surprised about that, it’s a movie) it’s difficult to feel very sorry for any of them. The most sympathetic character is a German neighbor (Kristina Klebe) who is either a good American working immigrant or a Nazi spy, depending on who you believe. The movie starts out like an Agatha Christie-like drawing room mystery, but quickly gets much darker and more violent than you expect. Fun but also unsettling.

Now streaming on Shudder

“Sun Don’t Shine” (2012): The sun does nothing but shine in this low-key but tense Mumblecore thriller. Crystal (Kate Lyn Sheil) and Leo (Kentucker Audley) are having a really lousy couple of days driving across Florida. All we know at first is that there’s something very bad in the trunk of their car. It’s fun watching Audley, the dominant one in the couple, working his very limited mind to try to solve their problem. He’s not smart enough to do so, and so the movie becomes the story of him making one increasingly bad decision after another. It doesn’t help that his companion Crystal seems to be either crazy, infantile or both. This is not a Florida drive that is going to end well.

Now streaming on Kanopy

