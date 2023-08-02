Check out these old or unusual movies:

“Monterey Pop” (1969): A year before Woodstock, John Phillips produced this epochal rock festival, some of which has been preserved in this film. Lucky us! It’s the performances that helped catapult Jimi Hendrix, Janis Joplin and even Otis Redding to fame. You’ll see Simon & Garfunkel performing “Feeling Groovy,” The Who with “My Generation,” The Mamas and the Papas (not long before they broke up) doing “California Dreamin,’”, Hendrix with “Wild Thing,” and more. The film ends with an absolutely incredible performance by Ravi Shankar. As a cultural record, the film is invaluable for anyone anywhere near my age, or anyone interested in an incredible moment in 20th century popular music. The only thing wrong with the movie is that it isn’t three times longer.

Now streaming on MAX “Marriage Material” (2012): In this short domestic drama, a young couple spends a weekend caring for another couple’s baby to give them a little break. This simple act turns disruptive, as it prompts important discussions on marriage and parenthood that are perhaps overdue for a couple who have been together for five years. This is the kind of thing Mumblecore movies do best: explore a single, simple issue with directness, clarity and no flash. It perhaps doesn’t hurt that the two main actors (Caroline White and Kentucker Audley) had been a real-life couple for over five years when they made this movie.

Now streaming on Vimeo

and YouTube

“All Night Long” (1962): All I really need to tell you about this divine movie is that it’s Shakespeare’s “Othello” set in a swinging 1960s London private jazz club. Even better it’s chock full of actual jazz legends like John Mingus and Dave Brubeck. Considering the film came out in 1962, it’s also kind of wild that two of the main couples in the movie are interracial … and that fact is never an issue in the plot. All taking place in and outside the club in one night, you’ll enjoy Richard Attenborough, Patrick McGoohan, Paul Harris, Betsy Blair, Keith Michell and many others in this intriguing film.

Now streaming on

The Criterion Channel

“Curfew” (2012): This short but intense film won the 2013 Live Action Short Film Oscar. Writer/director Shawn Christensen plays an unhappy young man whose angry sister (Kim Allen) bullies him into babysitting her young daughter (Fatima Ptacek), thereby interrupting his suicide attempt. Through the time with his niece, he might have a moment to catch his breath and connect with another person. To say more would be to rob you of the lovely pleasures of this little gem.

NOW STREAMING

ON YOUTUBE Trivia Question #1012: Which of this week’s performers married Gene Kelly at age 17?

Answer to Trivia Question #1010: Actor Nikolay Cherkasov played the heroic title role in Sergei Eisenstein’s “Alexander Nevsky” (1938).