“The Stranger” (2023): Sean Harris is a scruffy drifter on a bus who strikes up a conversation with a stranger. Before you know it he’s doing dodgy work for a guy who looks a lot like him (Joel Edgerton). But Joel is not who he seems. “The Stranger” is a strange beast — a sad, low-key, fascinating police procedural about dedicated crime fighters facing tough odds. Edgerton and Harris (who have worked together before) are always riveting, and the entire enterprise has a spooky charm that sneaks up on you. Highly recommended.

on Netflix“Battleship Potemkin” (1925): More silent film goodness from genius Sergei Eisenstein. This is his most famous film, largely because of its “Odessa Steps” sequence. You remember, the one Brian DePalma’s “The Untouchables” quoted in its train station sequence. But the whole film is marvelous, depicting a 1905 mutiny aboard an imperial Russian battleship on the Black Sea. As with most of Eisenstein’s films, the title cards are hardly necessary, the action is so vivid and clear and dramatic. If you’ve never seen this 98-year old cinematic landmark, I highly recommend you give it a watch. It’s thrilling and, in its own horrific way, beautiful.

Now streaming on MAX, Kanopy and The Criterion Channel“The Autopsy of Jane Doe” (2016): Ready to be truly creeped out? For his first American feature, André Øvredal, the Norwegian director who gave us the great “Trollhunter” (2010), serves up a blood-chilling body horror story about an autopsy gone very, very wrong. Brian Cox and Emile Hirsch star as father-and-son morticians working on a mysterious corpse (Ophelia Lovibond) discovered at a recent crime scene. The more they work on the autopsy, the stranger things get. The movie is surprisingly ambitious for a one-location shocker, with an audacious plot and two very good performances from its leads. Use caution, though: This one may freak you out. It did me.

on Hulu“Drunken Angel” (1948): Akira Kurosawa’s yakuza noir takes place in the slums of Tokyo during the American occupation in the early years after the war. Takashi Shimura plays the title role, a boozy doctor who administers to the luckless citizens of his poisoned neighborhood. He comes across a young gangster lieutenant (Toshiro Mifune, in the first of his many roles for Kurosawa) who, despite his swagger and glamour, is probably sick with tuberculosis. This begins a very odd, contentious but ultimately redemptive relationship between the two men. Mifune is great in the role, having to transform from charismatic criminal playboy to a gaunt, sick wreck who keeps making deadly choices.

