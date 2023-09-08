Here is a review of old or unusual movies:

“Frozen” (2010): No, not the Disney one, that comes three years after this one. This “Frozen” is about three idiot college students (Shawn Ashmore, Emma Bell and Kevin Zegers) who find themselves stuck on an open ski lift chair halfway up a snowy mountain. Due to movie reasons, they do not have cell phones, no one who works at the ski resort knows they’re there, and it’s five days before the resort opens again. And there’s a storm coming in. And it’s too high to jump … or is it? And what’s that howling … are those wolves? The filmmakers took a very practical approach — no greenscreen or CGI, the actors are really up there in a ski lift chair and the cameras are on a crane. Not, I assure you, for the faint of heart. But I love this genre: Terrible Unlikely and Lethal Situation So What Do We Do Movie. The actors work hard and the results are riveting, if bloodcurdling. Now streaming

on Amazon Prime“Stavisky” (1974): In 1934, the French government was rocked by a financial scandal involving Ukrainian immigrant Alexandre Stavisky. It a story that perhaps is not that known to general American audiences. Beyond its tricky and complicated story, what makes the film a fun watch is the fact that it oozes style. It’s got an insinuating, slinky soundtrack by Stephen Sondheim, beautiful cinematography by Sacha Vierny and luscious production design by Jacques Saulnier. Jean-Paul Belmondo brings his own considerable charm and style to the title role, and the film features the penultimate film performance of the legendary Charles Boyer as well.

Now streaming on Kanopy

“Songs From the Second Floor” (2000): More delightful deadpan humor and pathos from Swedish madman Roy Andersson. Like his 2019 film “About Endlessness,” the movie is structured as a series of very formally constructed tableaus with a still camera and hapless Swedes dealing with the minutiae of modern life. A highlight is an official visit to an ancient general in a rest home. The group of modern military leaders and politicians and get a bit more than they bargained for when the old fossil’s memory begins a bit of short-circuiting. The scenes are filled with a soft light with virtually no shadows. It’s like a series of shadowboxes with real people in them. I absolutely loved it. Now streaming on The Criterion Channel“The Middle Distance” (2015): Ross Partridge and Kentucker Audley star as two mildly estranged brothers who have to come together when their difficult father dies and they need to sell his house. Complicating the situation is the presence of Audley’s fiancée, the flirty Joslyn Jensen. The movie has no explosions, emotional or otherwise, and the stakes seem decidedly earthbound. However, its mildness is also its strength. Solid acting and an adult take on a dynamic emotional situation makes for absorbing viewing. The actors playing the small town locals get to have some fun as well. Trivia Question #1017: Which of this week’s performers has a twin sibling who is also an actor?

