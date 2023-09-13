Here’s a review of old or unusual movies:

“Recovery Boys” (2018): This insightful documentary follows the path of four young men in a drug recovery center in West Virginia, trying to overcome their opioid addiction. Part of the frustration of the ongoing tragedy of this epidemic, to me, is the unfair position it puts people in. You see them struggle with addiction, and you find yourself struggling against making judgments. But the fact is, these drugs were frequently prescribed and administered responsibly, and these irresponsible profit-driven practices put thousands of average people facing a distinctively un-average challenge: Getting off a viciously addictive drug. You can’t help but root for these poor souls who are doing their best to free themselves.

on Netflix“All the Beauty and the Bloodshed” (2022): The huge and appalling story of our national opioid epidemic has been well served in our media through books, movies and television series. Here’s one of the best ones. It has a very interesting angle on the story: It tells the story of photographer Nan Goldin (herself a former addict), who came out of the marginal Bowery scene in New York in the 1970s and ‘80s to become a world-renowned artist. The film tells the story of her activism against the Sackler family (the group largely responsible for the epidemic) through attempting to convince the great museums to stop taking their money. The irony is that her work is in most of those museums. It’s a fascinating story of activism, anger and addiction.

Now streaming on MAXFeels Good Man” (2020): Few non-famous artists have had a larger impact on internet and even popular culture than cartoonist Matt Furie unwittingly did when he created a pleasant little humanoid frog named Pepe in 2005. Pepe and his catchphrase “feels good man” became a widespread online meme. Then, something more sinister happened. Unsavory groups, such as white nationalists and Neo-Nazis began appropriating poor Pepe. This fascinating documentary tells Pepe’s wild story, and how his creator found ways to deal with the unexpected directions his creation had moved in.

on Kanopy“Untouchable” (2019): Three years before “She Said,” this documentary probed into the growing awareness of movie producer Harvey Weinstein’s years of sexual harassment and assault. For decades an open secret, there were few consequences for Weinstein because everyone was still making too much money. But eventually a growing list of his victims had had enough and were tired of not being listened to, and journalists finally began writing substantively about it. This film was released before many of the ultimate consequences came down, so it’s an interesting window into his last days as a free citizen. Scary but important.

