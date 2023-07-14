“Rock Hudson: All That Heaven Allowed” (2023): How do you live your life as a gay man when the entire Hollywood studio system is invested in keeping you in the closet? According to this new documentary, if you’re Rock Hudson, you just basically play along and do what you want to do. The film is a portrait of a man born to be a movie star, with looks and charisma that couldn’t be denied. Perhaps he was underestimated as an actor, but he had enormous success and seemed to have a happy and gregarious personal and social life. Not too much suffering is on display in this documentary, which is OK.

Now streaming on MAX

“She Dies Tomorrow” (2020): This deeply creepy movie is about a woman (Kate Lyn Sheil) who is convinced she will, well, die tomorrow. She’s not ill or hurt, just filled with dread. After spending some really unpleasant time with her, the viewer begins to realize she has a kind of virus, which seems to have originated — no kidding — with the pizza delivery guy. Featuring Chris Messina, Jane Adams, Katie Aselton, Tunde Adebimpe, Josh Lucas, Jennifer Kim and Kentucker Audley. The movie is like a bad dream you cannot wake up from. Written and directed by Amy Seimetz.

Now streaming on Hulu and Kanopy

“Green for Danger” (1946): Five years before making his classic version of “A Christmas Carol,” Alistair Sim scored a hit with this intriguing medical murder mystery. A man dies under suspicious circumstances on the operating table and everyone is a suspect. Trevor Howard is the anesthesiologist with a questionable past; Leo Genn is the surgeon complicated by jealousy and love; Sally Gray is a nurse caught between medical lovers; Megs Jenkins plays the nurse with an awkward secret; and mousy Rosamund John is the nurse just trying to stay out of everyone’s way. Sim bites down hard on the arch role of Police Inspector Cockrill and plays it for all it’s worth.

Now streaming on The Criterion Channel

“The Woman in Question” (1950): The second half of this British noir double feature is based upon when a complicated woman named Agnes is murdered, the police try to piece together a picture of her from the people in her life. What they get are five very different versions of the same person. From a movie perspective, this provides a field day for the hair, makeup and costume departments when designing five different looks for their leading lady, Jean Kent. Plus it provides her, not to mention the rest of the cast, a chance to do some real showy acting, as they are all different in each of the five flashback versions of the events leading to the victim’s death. Featuring Dirk Bogarde, Hermione Baddeley, Charles Victor and Susan Shaw.

Now streaming on The Criterion Channel

Trivia Question #1009: What dystopian science fiction story was arguably Rock Hudson’s most disturbing film?

Answer to Trivia Question #1007: Darren McGavin played a bookmaker in the Robert Redford film “The Natural.”