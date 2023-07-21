This week we have two double features: Sergei Eisenstein and Southern Mumblecore.

“Ivan the Terrible Part I” (1944): Josef Stalin commissioned director Sergei Eisenstein to make a film trilogy about Tsar Ivan IV, a man he admired and, uh, identified with. The first film begins with Ivan being crowned Tsar of all the Russians. The Boyars (nobles) are not happy about this, particularly his ogre-like Aunt Efrosinia (the terrifying Efrosinia Staritskaia). The highlight of the film is the 1552 military campaign in Kazan. Ivan gets married then falls deathly ill, and then has to endure his beloved wife’s murder, setting things up nicely for Part II.

Now streaming on MAX and The Criterion Channel

“Ivan the Terrible Part II” (1958): Part II of Eisenstein’s planned trilogy about Ivan IV is subtitled “The Boyars’ Plot,” and as such it’s much more tightly plotted than the first film. The two main events that occur are: 1) Ivan figures out who murdered his wife in the first movie and 2) The nobles plan to murder him and install his aunt’s infantile son on the throne. The filmmakers have a lot of fun drawing this plot out and letting us wonder how well (or not?) Ivan is going to be able to deal with it. Even though he loved the first installment, when Stalin saw Part II he was enraged (he thought Ivan was too nice, I’m not even kidding). He promptly canceled the third installment and this film wasn’t screened for the public until five years after both he and Eisenstein died!

Now streaming on MAX and The Criterion Channel

Mumblecore emerged as a subgenre of the independent movie scene in the early 2000s. It emphasizes very low budgets, naturalistic acting and dialogue over plot (to paraphrase Wikipedia). I’ve been watching a lot of it, and I’m going to share some of the best of them with you.

“Team Picture” (2007): Kentucker Audley directed this slice-of-life examining a young man (Audley) who is drifting in life, working for his mom’s boyfriend in a job he hates, and maybe developing a romantic interest as he moves toward his goal of working as a musician. That’s pretty much it for this short slice of Southern Mumblecore. The filmmaking makes you feel like you’re a fly on the wall as these several young people stumble toward their 30s in Tennessee.

Now streaming on Amazon Prime

“Holy Land” (2010): Another Kentucker Audley Southern Mumblecore picture, this time focusing on a young man named Cole (Cole Weintraub) who sort of becomes unstuck geographically as he tries to figure out if he’s a musician, a novelist or something else. The title comes from a wonderfully faded religious theme park in Virginia, where Cole eventually ends up. He’s a spoiled and entitled kid, but not completely unlikeable. Maybe he’ll get his act together? Or maybe not.

Now streaming on Amazon Prime

Trivia Question #1010: Nikolay Cherkasov, who played Ivan IV in Eisenstein’s films, played what much more appealing Russian hero in another famous movie?

Answer to Trivia Question #1008: Legendary director Akira Kurosawa was nominated once, and never won, a competitive Oscar.