Love old or unusual movies? Here are some I recommend:

Tár (2022): As delighted as I was for Michelle Yeoh to win the Oscar for Best Actress, the winner really should have been Cate Blanchett for this remarkable movie. She plays a driven and damaged world-class orchestra conductor whose bad choices and actions finally begin to catch up with her. Blanchett is simply amazing: conducting, playing piano, speaking German, tearing apart a hapless Julliard student, letting down her spouse, and being inappropriate with young musicians. It’s all fascinating and horrifying to watch. Not for the faint of heart, but unforgettable!

Now streaming on Amazon Prime

“The Tinder Swindler” (2022): I have a fairly low tolerance for serial murder documentaries, but I love watching stories about other types of bad behavior. This one tells of the jaw-droppingly brazen fraudster Simon Liviev who preyed upon pretty blonde women he met on the titular dating app. He would dazzle them with his jet-set lifestyle, then proceed to bleed them dry financially. The story of how his daisy-chain of income leaching eventually (temporarily, at least) caught up with him is fascinating, as several of the women he bamboozled got mad and decided to get even.

Now streaming on Netflix

“Rashomon” (1950): Akira Kurosawa’s classic study on the mutability of truth is worth a revisit. At a ruined wooden city gate outside Kyoto during a torrential rainstorm, a priest, a bandit and a woodcutter tell different versions of a terrible encounter between a rich man, his wife and a violent outlaw. There’s even a fourth witness: a ghost! This is the film that helped open up Japanese cinema to the west and made stars out of its director and lead actor Toshiro Mifune. Very stagy and presentational, it feels like you’re watching a spellbinding play.

Now streaming on MAX, Kanopy and The Criterion Channel

“Dersu Uzala” (1975): Here’s Kurosawa’s only non-Japanese film, as well as his only film made in 70mm. The Soviet Union state film agency (Mosfilm) reached out to him and asked him to make a Russian movie for them. He replied that he’d always wanted to make a movie based on the memoirs of Vladimir Arsenev recounting his experiences as a surveyor in the far eastern reaches of Russia around 1900. Handsome Yuriy Solomin (who’s still with us) plays Arsenev, a surveyor charting out the taiga in eastern Siberia. He meets a hunter (title character, played by Tuvan actor Maksim Munzuk) who ends up being his guide. It’s a gorgeous story of worlds colliding and an unlikely friendship. The cinematography is magnificent. (It’s almost all filmed in the actual wild Siberian taiga.)

Now streaming on The Criterion Channel

Trivia Question #1008: How many times was director Akira Kurosawa nominated for an Academy Award?

Answer to Trivia Question #1006: “Honeymoon” star Harry Treadaway has a twin brother named Luke who starred in “A Street Cat Named Bob” (2016).