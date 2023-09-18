Dear Neil: We purchased a red oak early this summer. It is 13 feet tall and planted in good soil. We water it six days a week with about three gallons per day on the base and leaves. We’ve been told to apply a fungicide and insecticide to it, which we have done five times, both at the base level and to the leaves at body level. Thanks for any help you can give us.

A: I have several thoughts that all intermingle. The overriding one is that I think your tree is going to be fine. It was planted at a rough time of year, and this was an especially rough year for new plantings. My guideline for new plantings from containers is that you should give them water equal to the original container size every two or three days for their first summer, May through September, less often during the “offseason.” You’ll probably want to continue doing that next year as well. That would be done via a hose laid on the ground around the trunk of the tree and allowed to fill a basin slowly. This was probably a 40-gallon container, so that would mean applying 40 gallons of water every two or three days. I see no benefit to applying water to the leaves. I see no evidence of insect damage, and I doubt if this is disease-related, although it does look like a leaf spot of some sort. If it were, I would deem it to be of minor importance.

By far my biggest concern here would be whether or not you have the trunk wrapped. Sun scald is a very serious concern with smooth-barked trees like red oaks, pistachios and red maples. The third or fourth year after they are planted it’s common for their trunks to split vertically on their west and southwest sides due to exposure to the sun’s burning rays. Internal tissues of the trunks are exposed by the massive losses of bark. Your prime way to prevent that is to protect the trunks with paper tree wrap from the ground up to the lowest branches. Leave the wrap in place for the first three years.

Dear Neil: I’ve had a bird-of-paradise plant for 10 years. Originally it was in the ground, but I have since planted it into a large pot. However, it has never bloomed. Is there something I can do to get it to flower?

A: I don’t know if you’re talking about Mexican bird of paradise (Caesalpinia) or the tropical type (Strelitzia). I suspect the former. It blooms best when it’s allowed to grow vigorously in good soil and full sunlight all summer. The tropical type is a completely different story. It will tolerate a bit of early morning sun, but it won’t handle summer sun. It also must be kept somewhat rootbound before it will bloom best. “Patience” is the byword for it, although it sounds like you have already practiced that. I can’t get much more specific without knowing which plant and seeing the setting.

Dear Neil: I have rural property with native yaupon hollies. During this summer’s extreme temperatures and extended drought, I have tried to keep them watered with a hose. Still, I see browned leaves and leaf drop. Will they be OK come spring?

A: I can’t tell without a photo. Watering was definitely the right thing to do. Hopefully you let the hose run slowly every week or two and for a long period of time so the soil could be soaked deeply. Keep doing so over the winter and into the spring. Hopefully you still have at least 30 to 40 percent of the original leaves in place. If the branches of any plants are completely bare those plants may not come back. Good luck!

Dear Neil: I’ve attached photos of our Leyland cypress. It is going downhill rapidly. Can it be saved?

A: No. This is Seiridium canker, a fatal fungal vascular disease that has no prevention and no cure. My guess would be that 75 percent of the Leyland cypresses across Texas have already been lost to it. Variants of the disease are now also killing Italian cypresses and Arizona cypresses. The best replacements would be eastern redcedar junipers if you need a large conifer of equal size to Leyland cypress or Nellie R. Stevens hollies if you’re looking for something more compact (to 18 or 20 feet tall and 15 feet wide).

Dear Neil: I have an area of yaupon hollies. The first group was planted 32 years ago. When they got too leggy I had them replaced with another group of yaupons. They lasted only a year and a half before they died. I tried a third time, and they were gone after six months. One more time and the plants started to die within two weeks. What would cause that? I don’t understand why yaupons did so well for so long — and continue to do well elsewhere in my landscape. They’re very important in front of a large picture window in our house.

A: You didn’t mention whether these are regular yaupons or dwarf yaupons. My reply would be quite different for the two types. Tree-form yaupons, if balled-and-burlapped, might suffer transplant shock. Dwarf yaupons have very shallow roots and the plants tend to dry out fairly quickly. No insect or disease is going to bother yaupons that quickly. It has to be related to moisture stress in some way or another. Hopefully you’re not counting on sprinklers alone to water the new plants. They need to be irrigated with a garden hose and a water breaker or bubbler. As I mentioned earlier, apply an amount of water equal to each plant’s soil ball from its container, and do so every two or three days from late spring through mid-fall.