Dear Neil: Is it true that I should be picking the flowers off my caladium and coleus plants?

A: Yes. They will stifle the production of new leaves. They snap off caladiums very easily as they pop out of the crowns of the plants. You’ll have about the same sensation you’d have in snapping beans before cooking them. As you hinted, there are other landscape plants that should not be allowed to produce flowers. That list includes coleus, basil, santolina and lamb’s ear. When those plants start to flower, they shut down almost all future vegetative growth. Since we’re growing those plants for their leaves, that takes away most of their good looks.

Dear Neil: My squash fruit has become distorted. I had several good fruits on the plant, but now this one looks similar to corn without the shucks. Can you tell me what the problem is?

A: This is the way squash fruits develop as they age. This fruit is overly mature. Truth be known, it may have aged rapidly due to stresses on the plant brought on by heat and drought, also by insect attacks. Your squash plantings have run their course for the springtime. It’s time to plant seeds for the fall crop. You should have a nice new supply of top-quality squash in a couple of months.

Dear Neil: How do I know when to harvest my Kieffer pears? My tree is finally producing.

A: You’re too early. Wait until fall. The fruits are ready to harvest when they come loose from their branches with just a gentle twist. Kieffer pears have been a staple garden variety for 160 years, partly because of their productivity, but mainly because of their resistance to fire blight, the disease that prevents us from growing Bartlett and the other high-quality table pears from the West Coast. Just keep in mind that the higher the grit content of a pear variety, the more resistant it’s going to be to fire blight, and Kieffer pears are quite gritty. You want to wait until fall to harvest them. When the fruits separate easily from their branches with a gentle twist it’s time to harvest them. Pears are some of the few fruits that will continue to ripen after they are harvested. Wrap the pears in newspapers and put them in the fruit drawer of your fridge for 10-20 days. The fruit is considered ripe when the flesh around the stem softens enough to yield under pressure. At that point you’ll be able to get maximum use out of the fruit. Kieffer pears are best used for baking and in preserves. You won’t be enchanted by its quality as a fresh-eating pear.

Dear Neil: How can I kill mud daubers? They’re building nests against our bricks.

A: Are you sure you really want to? My wife and I live in the country. By this time in the summer, ours is often the only moist soil left for mud daubers to “harvest.” I’m not an entomologist, but instead a horticulturist. Let me lean on a couple of entomologists from Texas A&M who wrote that, “…although capable of stinging, they are rarely aggressive.” One species, McIlveen and Hamman said about the mud dauber that it, “…provisions its nest mostly with paralyzed black widow spiders.” I repeat my question: Are you sure you want to kill them? I can wash their nests down with a garden hose a little bit later in the season. I have gardened and lived around them all my life and I have never been stung.

Dear Neil: I saw what looked like variegated cane in a perennial garden this week. Is it as invasive as bamboo?

A: Not at all. Of course, it’s a very robust plant in its own right, so even if it isn’t invasive, it’s still quite tall, so be sure you have ample room for it to grow and develop. It can grow to be 12 or 16 feet tall, so it would demand a rather large perennial garden. You might want to cut the bottom out of a 30- or 40-gallon pot and sink it flush with the soil line in the garden. Plant within that pot and let it serve as your “bed-edging” to keep the cane’s roots from spreading outside its desired space. It will die to the ground each winter, but it should come back for you without a problem. It’s a very pretty plant.

Dear Neil: Will fig ivy clinging to stone or brick harm the surface in any way? I really like the look, and I have a wall that needs some softening.

A: The only concern I would have would be if it were a light-colored surface where dirt and debris could accumulate behind the vines and stain the light surface. Otherwise, it will not pull the mortar loose or embed itself into the surface of the bricks, etc. Do not allow it to climb onto window screens or siding.