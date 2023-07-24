Dear Neil: My HOA is the proud owner of two beautiful and large crape myrtles (15 to 20 feet tall). They are 16 years old. Unfortunately, they overlook a pool deck and they are 10 feet away from a small pool. Needless to say, the flowers are everywhere, and the problem is out of control. In addition, one of the trees is rubbing against and damaging the metal roof of the pool house. I do not want to kill the trees. I would like to cut them back, perhaps to 5 feet tall and see what happens over the next several years. Does that make sense to you? If so, when should it be done? Should they be cut lower?

A: Thank you, on behalf of the crape myrtles, for bothering to ask ahead of time! It would be best if you did not top the crape myrtles. I promised myself, when I started writing this column decades ago, that I would never embrace topping crape myrtles, and I’m still waiting to hear the first valid reason. In your case, the plants would grow back to their former size within two years, but they’d also have incredibly ugly crooks in their trunks, plus by making such severe cuts they would only bloom one time per summer instead of three. Why grow crape myrtles if we’re not going to let them grow and bloom naturally. So, my answer has boiled down to two more humane options: either move them to more spacious surroundings or remove them entirely. If you want 5-foot-tall crape myrtles, plant any of the Petite Series. Introduced in the 1960s, they are still the gold standard (my opinion) of the dwarf cape myrtles. You’ll love them, and their flowers will stay down low where you can enjoy them guilt-free.

Dear Neil: I’m almost certain this Arizona cypress is dying when I compare it to the ones on either side. Will it put them at risk if I leave it in place for a while?

A: I don’t believe so. It looks like the sun was on the other side of the plant when you took your photo, so it’s a bit difficult to tell, but I suspect it’s either spider mites or maybe Seiridium canker. Thump one of the declining branches over a sheet of white paper. If you see tiny specks that start to move around, those are the mites. If you find them, apply an insecticide that also is labeled for control of spider mites. They can attack Arizona cypress and juniper plants overall and leave them looking sickly and off-color. As for the Seiridium canker, it kills branches/portions of the tree at a time. Often it is associated with dark ooze on the trunk. There is no preventive measure, nor is there a cure. Cutting out the dead wood doesn’t accomplish anything because it is already within the conducting tissues of the plants.

Dear Neil: We have a long, narrow flowerbed (2.5-feet-by-20 feet) that runs along the west side of the house. There is no shade. We would like to plant something that would provide shade for the wall. We have had Sky Pencil hollies there twice, but they have not survived the past two summers. What would you suggest?

A: It would have helped so much to have had a photo of the wall and surroundings. For example, what is outside the 2.5-foot boundary? Is it a walk? That’s awfully close for the property line. Is there any chance of a shade tree or even a taller variety of crape myrtle, perhaps a row of them of the same variety trained tree-form and planted 10 feet out from the house? If you must have all the vertical growth right up against the house, consider either a vine or espalier (shrubs trained to grow two-dimensionally like vines). You could have a very attractive wrought iron trellis built, installed, and firmly anchored so that it would stand 8 or 10 inches out from the house. That would allow free movement of air to keep temperatures down, and it would also lessen any chance of mold forming on the wall surface.

You could also build such a structure out of pressure-treated 2x2 lumber or redwood. Depending on your soil type and the number of windows on that wall, you could use a refined grower like Carolina jessamine or a more vigorous vine like wisteria or Madame Galen trumpetcreeper. The last two are deciduous, but you probably won’t be upset with sunlight reaching the wall in the winter. And, getting away from the vines, you could train shrubs such as Hollywood Twisted junipers, Willowleaf or Nellie R. Stevens hollies as espaliers on one of the trellis systems. Some people even train Little Gem southern magnolias beautifully, and I’ve seen pears used that way, although fire blight scares me in that case.

Going a completely different direction, you could also consider a groundcover such as Asian jasmine or the one that so many are using now, purple wintercreeper euonymus kept pruned low. Put a few concrete round steppingstones randomly spaced within the groundcover and set matching large decorative pots on top of them. Plant sun-tolerant annuals, both for flowers and foliage, during the summer and pansies and other cold for winter. You might break up the plainness of the wall (if it is indeed plain) with decorative garden art (simple wrought iron, for example). In other words, everything doesn’t revolve around vertical plants.

Dear Neil: I planted althaeas to block the view of pressure tanks for our water well. It turned out to be a bad idea as the plants have not taken kindly to our soil. What would do better?

A: First of all, you’d want something evergreen. My default for that kind of need would be a holly, and because of the height involved here, I would suggest Willowleaf hollies planted at least 5 or 6 feet away from the apparatus. Also called Needlepoint hollies, they grow to be 8 to 10 feet tall and 6 to 8 feet wide, but they can be kept more compact with irregular pruning. If you need something decidedly more compact use dwarf Burford holly, and if you want something taller go with Nellie R. Stevens hollies. One word of warning on all new hollies: Water them by hand for their first couple of summers. If you plant them from 10-gallon pots, give them 10 gallons of water out of the end of the hose every two or three days from May through September and into October. Their lightweight planting soil will dry out much more quickly than the adjacent native soil. When they begin to become excessively dry you may not be able to tell it. Their leaves change colors, but the plants themselves really don’t wilt. Let them get too dry just one time and you’ll lose them.