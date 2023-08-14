Dear Neil: When is the last date I can plant St. Augustine at a new house? We’re not sure when it will be finished.

A: St. Augustine is sub-tropical, so cold winters take a toll on it, especially if it hasn’t had enough time to establish good roots before winter. It’s best to consider mid-September as the absolute cutoff date for almost all of Texas. I move that date forward to Sept. 1 for the northern half of the state (Waco to Abilene and northward). The problem is twofold. First, we don’t know when the first killing freeze will come through. That will absolutely shut down the growth of the new grass. Sure, the roots will continue developing, but not very rapidly. Second, we don’t have any clue about how cold it’s going to get over this winter. If I had a new home and I wanted St. Augustine, and if my occupancy of that new home was going to make me nervous about oncoming cold weather, in a heartbeat I’d opt for sowing annual ryegrass to give me winter green cover until I could do the job right for planting my St. Augustine next April or May. That’s the perfect time for planting St. Augustine, and the rye would be dying out by then as well.

Dear Neil: We have recently bought a house built in the 1970s on property with very little topsoil. With yet another really hot and dry summer we seem to be heading into times of permanent water shortages. Is there a replacement for turfgrass? I was wondering about a clover lawn, or some type of creeping vegetation.

A: Clover specifically would not fare well in those conditions. It needs moist, cool spots with rich soils for its best performance. So will most groundcovers. The general suggestion in xeriscape (water-conscious) landscaping is to cut back on the amount of turf that you use, and to choose the most drought-tolerant type of grass you can find for those parts of your landscape that you do dedicate to grass. Some of us thought that buffalograss would be the answer in the early 1990s when it was being brought into the turf market, but we soon found out that bermudagrass would overtake it. I tried one-half acre of the variety ‘609’ buffalograss in 1991, and within three years it was hard to find any of it still remaining. The area had been overrun by native bermuda, even though I only watered it three times as it was becoming established.

For that reason, I would suggest common bermuda for those areas where you really do need a little bit of turfgrass. It will exist on very little topsoil. Bring in landscaping mix to build beds for smaller shrubs and groundcovers to cover as much as 30 to 40 percent of your landscape, and use large shrubs or small native trees that have proven adaptability to the native conditions. Finish with mulch or decorative gravel or small river rock for the rest. Keep the design simple. Look around town at other landscapes, both commercial and private, and take photos of those that you like. Don’t be afraid to copy their ideas. Gardeners are always flattered.

Dear Neil: We have English ivy groundcover beneath our trees, and various kinds of weeds are coming up in the ivy. Is there a product we can use to kill the invasive weeds and grasses without hurting the trees?

A: I probably worry more about the English ivy than I do about the trees, since the groundcover is right there on the firing line. I would suggest you use a wick-type applicator to apply a glyphosate-only herbicide. (I realize that sentence may require translation from a farm supply store or nursery.) The applicator would be shaped roughly like a hockey stick, and where the head of the stick would be is where the wick would be. The herbicide would be in the handle, and it would be wicked out to the head where you could merely wipe it across the weeds’ leaves. You could be very careful not to splatter it onto the ivy, and even if some of it did hit the ground, glyphosates do not go into the soil, so the trees would be safe. Give that a try and see if it doesn’t help you get rid of most of the weeds. What few weren’t killed by the herbicide could be dug by hand.

Dear Neil: You recently recommended that we continue mowing our lawns at the recommended heights during the hot weather.

A: Our local water district wrote: “Taller grass holds moisture better and slows down evaporation. It also encourages your lawn to grow deeper roots. There is a direct link between grass height and root depth. As a rule, the higher the grass is cut, the deeper the roots go. And lawns with deeper roots can better endure the stress that comes with summer heat. If you’re cutting your grass short, try raising your blade a notch or two. A mowing height of 3 inches is a good all-around height for most grasses.” I am absolutely fine with what I have written (for more than 50 years of my career). Tall grass quickly becomes weak grass, especially with the runner-producing types of grass we grow here in Texas (as opposed to bunching grasses of the North, where this concept might have originated). Tall grass becomes sparse and weeds move in. What they have written sounds logical, but it doesn’t work that way in nature. At least not here in Texas.

For the record, I recommend 1¼ to 1 ½ inches (shorter for the hybrid bermudas), St. Augustine 2-3 inches, zoysias 2-3 inches, turf type fescues 3 to 4 inches, buffalograss 3-4 inches.