Dear Neil: Can you tell me why these grasses look so different? They were watered and fertilized the same. Are they different types of grass?

A: I have zoomed in as far as I can and it looks like both sides are St. Augustine. The line of demarcation is so dramatic it looks like a chemical has been applied to the right side — perhaps one that was intended for use only on bermudagrass turf. Something has caused a dramatic scorching of that St. Augustine, and it’s more than just a piece of cardboard or black plastic laying on top of the grass for a couple of hours. The runners were killed, too. I’ve never seen an insect or disease hit any turf in a straight line like that.

Dear Neil: Do you have any idea why my lantanas don’t bloom? They form pea-sized pods, but nothing more.

A: There is something odd looking about the foliage in your photo. The plants look like they’re not getting enough sunlight. They need absolutely full sunlight to grow and bloom best, and the leaves I’m seeing look very “soft and succulent,” as if they were produced in shade. The heads I can see look like they did try to bloom and then turned moldy, as if excessive rainfall caused them to decay. The only other thing I can think of would be too much nitrogen that would result in excessive vegetative growth.

Dear Neil: I’ve been having the most beautiful salmon-pink geraniums most of my life. They have produced huge, healthy blooms that lasted for weeks, but in recent years they start withering from the moment they start to flower. They look pretty at the nursery, but they start going downhill almost immediately. I’m 83 and stunned. I’d like to have my beautiful geraniums back.

A: You have been doing something radically right in those prior years, because many of us do not have great luck with geraniums in the heat of the summer. Some of the newer introductions have been bred to hold up to warmer weather than old types from 25-35 years ago, but our recent summer heat last year and this year have almost outpaced them. Think back to when you bought them in other years versus this year. You want to buy geraniums early in the spring (even before the last killing freeze). Grow them in pots so you can move them into protection should it still get cold later than it should. I treat them much like I do petunias. I buy and plant them on the first few warm days of early spring and I nurture them along while it’s still cool. By the time great weather arrives in April and early May they’re large and blooming beautifully. I gradually move them back into shade as summer approaches, knowing that there will come a day when I need to replace them. I feature some of the larger types of wax begonias, Dragon Wing begonias, caladiums, pentas, coleus and angelonias to take their place as it gets hot. All are available in shades of pink.

Dear Neil: Our grass started to die this spring. The same thing has happened to several of our neighbors’ yards. What is happening?

A: I’ve seen a bunch of this in the cooler areas of the state (remember back when it was cool in Texas) where people have St. Augustine turf. In almost all cases it’s been damage left over from the past two winters. The grass was wounded and has been lethargic about coming back. I have several parts of the Sperry lawn that look somewhat like this. All we can do is give it time to cover over the bald spots. We can speed it back with new sod or plugs, or we can wait for it to spread and cover. Be sure, too, that your trees haven’t grown larger and created more shade than in prior years.

Dear Neil: I had a rosemary plant that thrived for years until the cold of February 2021. I planted a mature plant that next spring and I thought it had survived this past winter’s cold, but it also died as spring arrived. What can I do to keep my next rosemary plant going?

A: This is leftover cold damage. I have found that upright types are usually somewhat more winter hardy, especially once they get established.

Dear Neil: I’ve been trying to produce tomatoes for the past two months since I set this plant out. So far, no tomatoes. I did have an outside light over the plant, but it’s off now. The two white tomatoes have been there for more than two weeks. Help, please.

A: That means you planted the transplants sometime in late May? That’s many weeks too late. By the time the plants started flowering it was already too hot. You need to set out transplants of small or medium-sized varieties on or within two weeks of the average date of the last killing freeze for your city. In South Texas that will be early March. In Central Texas mid-to-late March. In North Texas and even northern parts of the Hill Country, late March into very early April. In the northern parts of the Panhandle, well into April. Fall plantings go in around July 1. Timing and variety selection are critical. Your plant also appears to be loaded with spider mites, and it really needs more sunlight.