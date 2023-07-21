Today is the Feast of St. Mary Magdalene, the apostle to the apostles and the one from whom Jesus expelled seven demons (Mark 16).

She was faithfully present at the foot of the cross, and the first to see the risen Lord. In past ages, she has been conflated with the sinful woman who washed Jesus’ feet with her tears and dried them with her hair (Luke 7), with Mary of Bethany, the sister of Martha and Lazarus who sat at the feet of Jesus listening to his word, choosing the better part, and again with Mary of Bethany who anointed Our Lord’s head (Matthew 26, Mark 14 and John 12). Since the 1960s this tangle of women disciples has been decidedly unraveled. We know now that these are separate women.

What does this do to the way we think of this great saint whose memory we celebrate today? Not the great sinner? Not the anointer? Not the listener at his feet? Now what? What are we left with?

Mary Magdalene is mentioned 12 times in the Gospels; more than most of the apostles. She seems to have been first among the women who traveled with Jesus and provided for him out of their own means (Luke 8), which tells us she was well off. No husband is mentioned. That was unusual for the time so she may have been a widow.

We know she was a nonconformist who left everything to follow a spiritual teacher in a world in which that was considered indecent for a woman. We know she was a woman of great courage and devotion, remaining at the foot of the cross when most of the apostles ran away. We know she had great love of the Lord; even after his apparent defeat and death. She searched for his body in tears thinking someone had taken it, ready to reclaim it on her own (John 20). In an age when the witness of a woman was considered inadmissible, Jesus entrusted her with the news of his resurrection to the apostles. Of course this is where she acquired her official title of apostle to the apostles.

At first, I was disappointed to find out she was not the one who anointed the Lord or washed his feet with her tears because I love that story. However she did pour out her life and her love to Jesus and that is even better. The jar of ointment is a symbol but she gave the real thing.

This is where my life is going; I am more and more interested in the authentic when it comes to the Lord. I want to know him better. My love for art and story symbolism and poetic beauty can sometimes draw me to the merely legendary. I do love the legends that have grown up around St. Mary Magdalene over time. But even more I want to know Jesus’ real friendship with her and why she meant so much to him so she can mean even more to me.

Jesus always responded wonderfully to love, humility and authenticity, to faith and willingness in the people he encountered. He was harsh to those who were the opposite. So she must have had the qualities he loved to see for him to value her and trust her so much.

To me personally, I relate to her most as a saint of transformation. Jesus healed her and liberated her from demonic possession. She was transformed and she followed him to the end and into the new beginning.

The theme of my life has been transforming love in Christ. I believe she relates to me, too. When I was trying to choose a Confirmation saint I felt that she chose me not I her.

At key times in my life I dream of her. She understands me and also leaves me with something to ponder and open my heart to.

She has been a wonderful companion and a powerful intercessor when I have most needed light. It’s as if she tells me again and again that Jesus is alive, and helps me unfold what that means in my life.

As we remember her today, let’s remember the others she has been conflated with as well, giving credit where credit is due and returning to these women their own stories. Let’s reflect on this great saint and friend of God, and allow her to show us who she is and what she knows. May she impress on our hearts the Gospel, that the Lord lives, that it is not enough to give intellectual assent to the truth; that we must be transformed in it. May she pray for us. May she show us how to unfurl in Christ.