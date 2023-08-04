Throughout much of the Western world, there currently is a raging debate concerning the differences between the concepts of equality and equity. These debates are not merely academic but touch on many of the underpinnings of Western jurisprudence, economics and politics. Perhaps not unlike other debates there is not even agreement on the precise meaning of each of these terms.

Some people have sought to explain the differences between equity and equality by comparing these terms to a marathon race. In this highly simplified comparison, equality is where everyone starts the marathon race from the same point. That is to say that some race’s participants might run faster than others and finish the race first, but no matter what the person’s skill set might be, every runner will begin at the same time and place and, at least hypothetically, have an equal chance to win. Those who favor equality argue that to give special privileges to some means discriminating against others.

If we look at this same race from the perspective of equity then we see the reverse of equality. Using the same marathon race as our example, equity argues that the issue is not where or when we begin the race but rather it is important that we all end the same race at the same time and point. Those who support the equity position argue that it is impossible to have an equal starting point and therefore we need to help the less gifted finish it at the same point. Of course, in the real world these two typologies do not exist in their pure forms, and both equity and equality can never be absolutes.

The debates over a society based on equality versus a society based on equity have been both spirited and intense. Alongside this debate there is another parallel debate: how should a fair society execute justice. Should justice be blind and not dependent on a person’s social or economic status, or should a society judge a person not only by his/her actions but also take into account a person’s historical and social circumstances?

Some argue that the law must apply equally to everyone no matter what that person’s social or economic circumstance might be. Others argue that due to differences in social and economic realities, justice can never be blind. Those who take this latter position argue that there are those who for social or historical reasons enter the halls of justice handicapped. In the United States, there is still another wrinkle to the debate as we often hear complaints that those in power, or members of a particular political party, do not face the same consequences for their actions as those who are out of power, and that the rich, powerful or famous are given less harsh sentences than those who cannot afford good legal representation.

These same debates are not new. They also occurred in ancient Israel. We see them reflected throughout the biblical text. One such philosophical debate in particular demonstrates how easy it is to misunderstand and mistranslate the biblical text when reading it in a foreign language. Deep in the Book of Leviticus (24:19-21) we find the often-misunderstood statement “if a man maims his neighbor so shall it be done to him. Breach for breach, eye for eye, tooth for tooth…” The phrase as a standalone, and without understanding biblical nuance, sounds harsh. Read within the context of Hebrew literature we see the exact opposite, and how this text has been mistranslated for over two millennia. The statement read in the original Hebrew is one of love and caring.

Throughout this year we have examined the problem of translation from multiple perspectives. During these months we have seen that translation is never an easy task and often the translation is far from what the text means. Translation is not simply finding an equivalent word in another language. Translation means understanding not only the other language’s grammar and vocabulary but the text’s social and historic context. To translate means to understand the word’s nuance, to place it in the proper social, historical and political setting, and to understand its idiomatic phrases. For example, the English phrase “she broke my heart” would never be understood by another English-speaking person as someone literally taking an ax to another person’s organ we call the heart. Instead, an English speaker understands that phrase to mean that a person has suffered a personal, emotional or romantic disappointment. In the same manner when an English-speaking person says something cost “an arm and a leg” the person is not referring to the selling of his/her limbs but indicating that the item in question is very expensive.

Due to the influence of the Bible, the English language has adapted many Hebrew phrases and idioms, such as “to fall flat on one’s face” (Numbers 22:31) or to “pour one’s heart out” (Psalm 62:8). Using body parts to express emotions or abstract thoughts is typical of the Hebrew language. Not all Hebrew phrases, however, translate into exact equivalents and these mistranslation have often led to misunderstandings of the Biblical text. One such example is the phrase “an eye for an eye.”

To better understand the concept of an eye for an eye, we need to read these verses within their social and historical context. The Bible reflects ancient Middle Eastern class structures. In the ancient world, and often in the modern world, laws that applied to the socially, economically or political lower classes simply did not apply to a person in power. In the ancient Middle East, a person’s punishment was not dependent on his/her action but on the actor’s status. Using physical parts of the body to express abstract terms, Biblical law fought against such inequalities. For example, in other Middle Eastern societies were a lower-class person to harm a person from the upper or ruling class then the punishment would be severe. If, however, a person from the upper or ruling class were to harm a person from a lower class then there might not be a punishment at all.

Thus, in most ancient non-Jewish Middle Eastern societies a person from the political elite harming a commoner would not be punished. Stated in biblical parlance, the latter would have been expressed as “an eye for naught.” On the other hand, were the situation to have been the reverse, then we might have read a phrase such as: “an eye for a life.” By stating an eye for an eye, the biblical text fought against other ancient Middle Eastern societies and insisted that all men and women were children of God. The text makes this clear when we read a few verses later (24:22) You shall have one manner of law, both for the “ger” (a foreigner who has the right to reside within the borders of Israel) and for the ezrach (a citizen within the body politic of Israel). In other words, biblical law guaranteed all human beings the right to enjoy equal protection under the law.The phrase an “eye for an eye” is a perfect example of how a biblical text must be understood within its Judaic social and historic milieu. Judaism never took the eye-for-an-eye statement as literal but rather as a way of teaching that in the eyes of God (another use of a body part to express a legal concept) all human beings are not only equal but that a punishment should fit the crime.

Understanding the biblical texts as they are meant to be read provides universal truths for our modern world. Biblical law reminds us that the law must be just to the accused but never fail to protect the victim, and that laws must be administered both fairly and with a sense of proportionality.