For many non-Jews the Jewish tradition of starting a day at nightfall seems strange. We derive this tradition of starting a day when the sun sets from the first chapters of the Book of Genesis. In Genesis we read: Va’yehi erev, va’yehi boker, yom echad, a phrase that roughly translates as: “It was evening and then morning: it was Sunday.” Thus, a Jewish day begins with the setting of the sun and continues until the next sundown.

This year on the Gregorian calendar, the first day of the Hebrew month of Tishre begins at sundown on September 15. It is on that evening that Jews around the world usher in the holy month of Tishre. During this most sacred of months, we celebrate the Jewish High Holidays of Rosh Ha’Shanah and Yom Kippur along with the pilgrimage holiday of Succoth (Booths), and the month’s concluding holidays of Shmini Atzeret and Simchat Torah. Because so many holy days fall in a single month, we might call the month of Tishre, “God’s month.” These are the days when we put aside our more pedestrian issues and turn our thoughts to higher levels of spirituality, to our place in the universe, and to God.

It is proper that this month we turn the translation difficulties that exist when we speak about God. Theology is never an easy subject. It is froth with sensitivities and emotions and takes us into the depths of uncertainty. These difficulties are especially noticeable when we look at some of the Hebrew Bible’s concepts of God and how challenging it is to translate these terms into a foreign vernacular.

To understand these Biblical concepts, we must also understand their historic and sociological contexts and some of the inner workings of the Hebrew language.

The English language, like Hebrew, has multiple words to express the idea of a higher power. For example, we can use such terms as: the Divine and the Almighty. English’s most important and direct word, however, is God or in the case of polytheism, “gods.”

As we might expect, the Hebrew language is extraordinarily rich in its ability to speak about God. Even the Hebrew language’s grammar for the Divine is profound, having the ability to express theological concepts as both nouns and verbs. Jewish culture takes the way we express God so seriously that traditionally we never write out all of the letters for God and many people even extend this concept to languages other than Hebrew. Thus, to avoid any form of disrespect or destruction of God’s name we often write the word “God” as G-d.

Although all words for God are holy there are two specific Biblical words that fascinate laypeople and scholars alike, and teach us a great deal about how the Biblical mind understood the idea of the Almighty. Each of these two Hebrew names is difficult (or nearly impossible) to translate into foreign tongues.

We find both of these words at the beginning of the Book of Genesis. One of these words is Elohim. This is not an easy word to translate. Elohim is a noun that acts as a singular but ends with the Hebrew plural ending, “im” causing confusion for translators and for those not steeped in Hebrew grammar or its linguistic culture.

Like many western languages, including English, Hebrew has a number of singular-plural nouns. For example, in the English language the word “deer” or “fish” are both singular and plural. The same singular-plural system is true of the second person pronoun in both French and English. Thus, when wishing to show formality or respect in the French language we employ its second person plural pronoun “vous” and use it as if it were singular pronoun. In English we no longer use the second person singular pronoun “thou.” Instead, modern English uses the second person plural pronoun, “you” (derived from the French vous) to refer to both an individual and to a group of people. We see the same phenomenon in one of the Bible’s words for God, Elohim. Here the plural ending “im” does not indicate a plural but rather it indicates the philosophical idea that in space-time God is ubiquitous.

The second Hebrew word for God, Adonai, is even more difficult to translate. In reality, the word Adonai is a euphemism for what Biblical scholars call the Tetragram, or the four letters that form the unpronounceable word for God. This four-letter word, spelled in Latin letters Y-H-V/W-H is never vocalized or pronounced. According to tradition, only the High Priest alone on Yom Kippur day in the Temple’s Holy of Holies uttered the Tetragram aloud. No one knows how he pronounced, or even if he pronounced, the word. It would be as if an English person were trying to read: W-Z-X-R without knowing which vowels to add. To make matters even more intriguing, it is not clear if the Tetragram is a noun, verb, or in gerund form. Thus, the Tetragram is not only unpronounceable but undefinable. Due to the uniqueness of the Hebrew language, these four letters express in a single word all states of time and reality.

The mystery of the Tetragram’s reminds us that we can never know the full nature of God. It is as if the text is teaching us that the concept of God is beyond human definition, understanding, and beyond human time and existence. It is a power incomprehensible to the human mind.

Perhaps the mysteries found in the words we humans use to describe God also reflect the mysteries of life. Many of these mysteries are bound up with the uniqueness of the Hebrew language. In Hebrew the word for life is also in the plural (chayim). Thus, like the words for God, life is both a ubiquitous noun and a consistently flowing verb. Life is a dynamic and ever-present verbal-noun reflecting our constant evolution and change. Studying the words for God reminds us of the fact that we are but mere specks of time in the never-ending process of creation.

During these High Holidays take the time to tie your “chayim” (life) with the ever present flow of the Almighty; seek the wisdom to correct your individual and collective sins and think about how you can work to make the world a better place.

My family and I wish each of you a very happy and healthy 5784. May it be a year of blessings and peace for all humanity.