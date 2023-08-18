Maybe you have revisited some of your own past pain and trauma in search of healing and liberation for yourself. I have. I know many who have. But when have we done that for someone else?

Cole Arthur Riley got me thinking about this. In her book, “This Here Flesh: Spirituality, Liberation, and the Stories That Make Us,” Riley writes about basements being painful and traumatic for people she loves. When her grandmother was a child, she was abused by a family member in a basement. Her father went through terrible withdrawals from drug addiction in a basement. Now her grandmother and father live in homes without basements. So, when Riley finished writing her book, she remembered their pain and the hold it had on them, and she descended into her own basement. She sat at the bottom step, opened her laptop, and read aloud the first chapter of her book. Then she walked back up the steps. It was healing, liberating. Riley reflects, “My descent and ascent was for all of us.”

To me, this looks like what Jesus did. The Apostles’ Creed, a statement of faith in some Christian denominations, states that Jesus “was crucified, died, and was buried,” “descended to hell,” “rose again from the dead,” and “ascended to heaven.” Whether one professes this creedal articulation of Jesus’ crucifixion, death and resurrection, a lesson that all followers of Jesus take from it is that Jesus didn’t do what he did for himself. Jesus didn’t turn pain and trauma into healing and hope for his own vindication, but for everyone’s liberation. He did it for all of us.

Now, we’re not Jesus. We can’t do what he did. But Jesus invites those who profess him as Lord to deny themselves, take up their cross, and follow him (Matthew 16:24). In light of Riley’s descent to the basement, I hear Jesus calling us to intentionally visit places of pain and trauma not just for our own healing and liberation, but for that of others. I hear Jesus instructing us to acknowledge the pain and trauma inflicted on others in the past, and to then use what we learn to say, “Never again.” As the Rev. Dr. James Cone wrote in “The Cross and the Lynching Tree,” “The real scandal of the gospel is this: humanity’s salvation is revealed in the cross of the condemned criminal Jesus, and humanity’s salvation is available only through our solidarity with the crucified people in our midst.” This is liberation for all of us.

I put the question on social media about whether anyone had gone to places that had inflicted pain or trauma on others in the past in an effort to transform that hurt into healing and liberation.

A clergy friend recollected a Good Friday where people walked Jesus’ Stations of the Cross by going to sites in Downtown Bryan, remembering past practices of segregation and acts of racist violence in those locations, confessing their connection to that history, and hearing Jesus’ call for them to repent and do right by one another.

Another clergy friend shared their “powerful and transformative” experience of being witness to a group of women who helped a housemate “reclaim” a room where she had been assaulted. For various reasons, the housemate couldn’t move from that room, but she couldn’t stay either. She was stuck. The women cleaned and cleansed the room for her. It was essential to her healing and liberation.

Other friends cited visits to places like the National Memorial for Peace and Justice, also known as the Lynching Memorial, in Montgomery, Alabama; the Killing Fields in Cambodia; and the Khmer Rouge prison in Phnom Penh. Through other testimonies, I learned about the International Coalition of Sites of Conscience, “the only worldwide network dedicated to transforming places that preserve the past into spaces that promote civic action.”

Mennonite theology calls this “bearing witness” to the pain and trauma of others in order to bring as much redemption as possible into those situations. It might make us uncomfortable to go to painful places or to have intentional conversations about the traumatic pieces of our history, but this is required for those who bear witness to the crucifixion, death and resurrection of Jesus. As the United Church of Christ’s Statement of Faith says, we must “accept the joy” as well as “the cost of discipleship.”

This isn’t to say that Christianity should make us feel bad. A life of faith is meant to be good, but the kind of good we’re given when we profess Jesus as Lord is a fulfilled good.

It’s a good that says, “I’m a part of God’s redemptive work in the world.” It’s a good that is receptive to what God can do in us and through us when we go where God calls us to go, talk about tough things God needs us to talk about, and take the action God places upon us that would usher in a kingdom of healing and liberation on earth as it is in heaven.