Two weeks ago, our church’s youth group came home from a mission trip in Tulsa.

The 15 teenagers and seven adults spent each day volunteering at places like Emergency Infant Services, a nonprofit organization that offers assistance with basic needs items for children 5 years old and under whose families are facing financial and personal challenges, and Iron Gate Tulsa, the city’s largest standalone soup kitchen and grocery pantry, whose mission is to feed the hungry and homeless of Tulsa every day.

However, the most impactful service days for the group were at a food pantry called Catholic Charities of Eastern Oklahoma. The client-choice model food pantry invites guests into a space that looks and feels like a grocery store where they are welcome to choose a certain number of items on each aisle based on how many people are in their household. In just 14 hours over two days of serving at Catholic Charities, our group and a handful of regular volunteers would help provide food and even diapers, formula and floral arrangements for some 400 families, a record-breaking number of people served in that timeframe.

Before the pantry doors opened to our neighbors in need, we volunteers gathered for instructions and a meditation on Scripture. John 15:1-8 was read aloud, where Jesus, in what’s known as his Farewell Discourse, invites his disciples to abide in him, and to thereby allow his words — all that he has taught them by example — to abide in them. With the metaphor of the vine, Jesus explains how God is the vinegrower, he (Jesus) is the vine, and the branches are those faithful followers who abide in the vine and grow from it. John 15:4b was an especially potent reminder of our need to draw from a well not of our own willpower given the challenging work that awaited us that morning: “Just as the branch cannot bear fruit by itself unless it abides in the vine, neither can you unless you abide in me.” It was a fulfilling day of service, but we needed the vine empowering us to do the work.

That night, our group reflected again on John 15:1-8. With the hindsight experience of serving alongside one another — both our group and the volunteers we met at the food pantry — and of interacting with strangers, who tore down pejorative stereotypes of poor people seeking so-called handouts with every neighborly conversation we shared, the image of those branches growing from the vine became clearer.

The United Church of Christ has a saying that our congregation speaks in response to Scripture readings in worship services: “God is still speaking! Thanks be to God.” True to that testament to the still-speaking voice of God, Jesus’ vine metaphor reached beyond his words recorded in John’s gospel to reveal how those branches grow. They do not shoot straight out into their own individual direction; rather, the branches bend and curl toward one another, growing together in an overlapping tapestry of thriving life. That’s how it works when we abide in Jesus: we don’t grow apart; we naturally grow together in blessed and beloved community that gets stronger and stronger with each act of serving and loving one another as the true vine loves us.

I happened to be on that trip with our young people. I’m still reveling in what they learned from that experience, and rejoicing for the hope that their faithful servanthood instills in our community, our congregation and this grateful pastor’s heart. But after a week of the same sacked lunch every day, sleeping on the floor of a gym shared by our whole group, and waiting on each teen to shower before we adults could step foot in the bathroom ourselves, I’m thankful to be home and by myself (for the moment).

Still, while this good and necessary alone time recharges my batteries, my soul quietly, consistently hungers for community. In solitary meditation, I remember that I am made in the image of God who Christians refer to as triune: Father, Son, Holy Ghost; Creator, Christ, Holy Spirit; Abba, Jesus, Advocate. I am crafted in the image of that great Three In One who identifies by relationship and the compassionate community that springs from it. And as I reflect on the words of Jesus, I am reminded of why it is important to abide in him, of why it is crucial to be rooted in the exemplary teachings of Christ, so that my growth from that vine would be a revelation of the nature of God. As the gospel musician and artist Hezekiah Walker sings, “I need you to survive.” Yes, and all of us, made in the image of a Mother Hen Creator who craves community, need to grow together to thrive. As Jesus says in John 15:8, God is glorified by this.

One need not travel outside their own backyard or go on a mission trip in another state to see how we have grown apart as a community. However one interprets the vine from their own faith tradition, we would do well to check our roots and make sure we are firmly planted in Love (capital ‘L’), for all who love come from God (1 John 4:7); and every branch that grows out of that steadfast goodness can’t help but to reach out to and lean into the branches growing alongside them. We are meant for this. We are made for this. Thanks be to God.