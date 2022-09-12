Lexington, Burton offensive lines step up in Week 3 wins

While they don’t always get the credit they deserve, the offensive line is arguably the most important position group in football.

No week exemplified that belief better than Week 3 in the Brazos Valley as the offensive lines were the keys to victory.

Out in Lexington, the Eagles soared to 3-0 last Friday as they defeated Rockdale 33-18.

It was a total team effort for the Eagles as head coach Kirk Muhl said that every single member of the varsity roster not only played but contributed in the win.

“We played good team football all the way across,” Muhl said. “I thought all our kids complemented each other real well on the field whether it was offense or defense.”

Lexington’s head coach knows that offensively, wide receiver Daylon Washington is the hottest player on the field right now as he picks up yards and touchdowns, but last Friday Washington didn’t steal the show.

Muhl was most impressed with his offensive line of Zack Carter, Grant Herring, Koleten Claxton, Matthew Ortiz and Garrett Gerdes.

“I think what stood out to me most on Friday above all that was our offensive line,” Muhl said. “Our offensive line blocked really well especially in the run game. And once we get our run game going, it allowed Daylon, Kaiden Chappel to run the football effectively on them.”

Along with his offensive line, Muhl was also extremely happy with his entire defense for the performance they put out.

“Our defense played really well as a unit overall,” Muhl said. “There really wasn’t a weak point that we had last week on the field. For me, that was a really good thing to see.”

Muhl wasn’t the only coach impressed by his offensive line as Burton head coach Jason Hodde felt the exact same way in Burton’s win.

The Panthers’ offensive line of Zane Aschenbeck, Jermigah Hudgen, Trae Gilmon, D’mitry Schulte and Daniel Casas stepped up and improved a lot in Week 3, said Hodde.

“Those guys have done a great job of getting better at what they do and so I want to shout out to those five individuals,” Hodde said.

Burton is off to a 3-0 start and the goal for last week was to make offense more of a priority. Burton did just that as the Panthers put up a season-high 56 points in a 56-41 win over Schulenburg.

“Our kids go both ways and we got a lot of kids that maybe got a little more defensive talent than offensive talent, so we kind of took it upon ourselves last week and I made it a priority just to get better,” Hodde said. “And we did that. And we were able to score enough points at the end of the game to go ahead and win it.”

Along with the offensive line, Burton running back Tyrone Gilmon had some big runs at the right time and also made key tackles on defense. Defensively, Gilmon was joined by linebacker Pierson Spies in solid play.

Bremond ranked in Class 2A: After a 3-0 start, Bremond enters the latest Texas Football rankings at No. 10 in Class 2A Division II.

Other Brazos Valley teams that saw movement included College Station moving up to No. 5 in 5A-I. A&M Consolidated dropped out of the 5A-I poll after its loss to Lufkin last week. Navasota fell out of the 4A-I poll with its loss to Bellville.

Franklin is still No. 1 in 3A-I. Burton held firm at No. 3 in 2A-II and Centerville stayed at No. 9 in 2A-I.

