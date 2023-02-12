Did you know that roughly 90% of the U.S. population lives within five miles of a community pharmacy? How about the fact that the entire U.S. population will walk through a pharmacy during any given week?

These data points from the CDC back up something I know to be true: Pharmacists are the most accessible health care professionals in the country.

A strong majority of Americans prefers the pharmacy over other settings, most citing convenience. I know that many of my customers consider our pharmacy a “one-stop shop” simplifying their life by enabling them to pick up groceries and other necessities without making a separate trip to a doctor, which takes time and can be challenging to schedule, especially when they have their kids with them.

However, while pharmacists across the country can administer the flu vaccine, the ability to administer other vaccines varies widely state by state. Because of the public health emergency issued for the pandemic, that permission has been extended for the COVID-19 vaccine.

A report out in January by the Global Healthy Living Foundation looked at how that extended authorization impacted vaccination rates. And the results were fantastic. They found an increase nationwide in people receiving vaccines at pharmacies compared to physician practices in 2020 and 2021.

The data also showed that across all vaccines for adults (regardless of location, gender, or income), a large majority of the administration took place at the pharmacy level. Most of the adult COVID-19 and shingles vaccine administration took place at pharmacies, and around 60% of vaccination during the first part of the flu season took place at pharmacies.

But all of that good work soon could evaporate. This extended authority is temporary and ultimately will expire, which would limit pharmacists’ ability to provide accessible and convenient care beyond the COVID-19 pandemic.

We know access to vaccines saves lives — and Texas pharmacists want the opportunity to continue to offer life-saving vaccines to their patients.

For other at-risk populations, including communities of color, people with chronic illnesses, and people with limited proficiency in English, allowing pharmacists to provide recommended vaccines increases immunization rates, reduces overall health care costs, and saves lives.

Ensuring pharmacists can administer vaccines has been especially important during the pandemic because an efficient, accessible infrastructure was needed to deliver vaccines to millions of people.

When the COVID-19 vaccines became available, pharmacists were able to leverage their knowledge, experience, and public access to help our nation respond quickly. I myself vaccinated thousands of people, many in rural areas throughout our state in 2021 alone.

The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in a concerted immunization effort that has helped bridge gaps in health equity. We have learned so much from this horrific experience — one good lesson we should learn is the value in maintaining the health care infrastructure for the rapid dissemination of life-saving treatments such as vaccines.

Having easy access to critical vaccinations makes it more likely that the entire population is safeguarded against vaccine-preventable diseases.

It only makes sense for pharmacists to be able to administer routine vaccine shots as they currently do with flu shots.

While Texas lawmakers meet in Austin to tackle policy issues such as health care, here’s one simple solution: Broadening vaccination authority in pharmacies would increase immunization rates, reduce overall health care costs, and save lives, laying the groundwork for a better, stronger, and fairer health care system for all.