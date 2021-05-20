Lea
Related to this story
Most Popular
An 18-year-old College Station man was accused over the weekend of selling drugs after authorities reported finding marijuana, pills and cocai…
According to College Station police, she hit a pillar at the entrance of a restaurant on University Drive on Wednesday.
The families of more than 65 million children will start receiving enhanced child tax credit monthly payments of up to $300 on July 15, the Biden administration announced Monday.
Of the 1.5 million students who took the PSAT, 16,000 were selected as semifinalists, and 15,000 became finalists in the National Merit Scholarship program. From that pool of finalists, 2,500 were selected to receive a $2,500 National Merit scholarship.
WACO — Given the program’s offensive firepower, talent and tradition, it was going to take a fairly heroic effort to take down No. 3 Waco Midw…
A Bryan man remained in the Brazos County Jail on Tuesday after he allegedly led police on a foot chase and punched a jail deputy in the arm after his arrest.
The Texas A&M baseball team has to win what amounts to a play-in tournament against the Southeastern Conference’s trio of Tigers in order …
Bryan police on Tuesday were investigating a shooting near the intersection of Sandy Point Road and McCulloch Street.
The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for Brazos County until 9 p.m. Tuesday.
A Bryan man is facing multiple charges, including assault on a public servant, after struggling with officers who were trying to arrest him ov…