Lawyer who represented Trump in 2020 election challenge named Texas secretary of state

Abbott declined to add legislation authorizing a “forensic audit” of election results to the agenda for the most recent special session, despite public pressure from Trump and other Republicans. Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick is pushing Abbott to call a fourth special session to address the issue.

Shortly after Trump first asked Abbott to tackle the issue, the secretary of state’s office issued a news release stating that the agency had started an audit of results in four of the state’s largest counties: Harris, Dallas, Tarrant and Collin.

Few details of the audit have been released, but an overview of the process shared in another agency release revealed that the first tasks to be completed are all things counties are required to do by law after an election, including identifying and removing illegally registered voters; conducting partial manual counts of some ballots; and completing security assessments of county election systems.

It is unclear who will be overseeing the process, but Sam Taylor, spokesman for the secretary of state’s office, said the agency will not be hiring or contracting with an outside firm.