Late response to shooting of Floyd grandniece prompts review

HOUSTON — Houston police and city officials are investigating an hourslong delay by authorities in responding to a shooting early on New Year’s Day in which the 4-year-old grandniece of George Floyd was wounded while she slept in her Houston apartment.

The family of Arianna Delane says the girl was sleeping in an upstairs bedroom next to her grandmother at about 3 a.m. Saturday when someone fired several shots into their apartment.

Arianne is the grandniece of Floyd, a Black man who grew up in Houston and died in Minneapolis in May 2020 when a police officer pressed his knee onto his neck during an arrest.

LaTonya Floyd, George Floyd’s older sister and the girl’s great-aunt, said when police and paramedics didn’t immediately arrive after the family called 911, they drove Arianna to the hospital. Police didn’t arrive at the apartment until around 7 a.m., four hours after Arianna was shot.

Arianna’s family members say they're not sure why their apartment was shot at several times.

Arianna remained hospitalized on Thursday. She was shot in her side and the bullet pierced her liver and lungs and broke three ribs. No arrests have been made.