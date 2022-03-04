Late Commissioner Catalena to be honored in Texas Rodeo Cowboy Hall of Fame

The late Sammy Catalena of Bryan is being inducted into the Texas Rodeo Cowboy Hall of Fame in April, where he will be honored with the Empty Saddles Award after his death in May 2020.
He was known to the community as a Brazos County Commissioner for Precinct 2, and held many community titles while working in numerous rodeo and ag businesses.
He was the owner of Catalena Hatters and the Texas Rose Boutique, and the Sammy Catalena Rodeo and Livestock Company and was a stock contractor. He was a charter member of the Bryan Breakfast Lions Club, produced the Lions Club PRCA Rodeo in the 1970s and founded the Catalena Cowgirls horseback drill team.
He served in the U.S. Army in Vietnam as a medic in the 9th Infantry Division, and was later a sergeant at Ford Hood. He studied agriculture at Texas A&M University and graduated in 1972.
He and his wife, Carolyn, met when she was 16 and he was 21; they married in 1971 and have three sons, Clay, Travis and Scott. Carolyn works at their hat business and was excited to learn her husband was nominated to the hall of fame.
“He made friends very easy. He always had a crowd of people around him ... and he seemed to find good people to be friends with,” she said. “He was a down-to-earth kind of person and loved later in life to [encourage] younger people and guide them with his thoughts and experiences in life. He had an Italian personality where he flies off the handle real quick but comes back down to earth pretty quick after; he didn’t have a problem voicing his opinion whether you wanted to hear it or not.”
Carolyn said he loved the Bryan community.
“He wanted the best thing for this community, for his family as well as other families,” she said.
Bobby Kurtan, the board chair for the Texas Rodeo Cowboy Hall of Fame, said the non-profit started in the 1970s and its motto is promoting the future and preserving the past.
“We provide scholarships and we get people put in our hall of fame because of what they have done for rodeos in the past,” he said. “Sammy won the nomination and went into the Empty Saddles category because he passed away, so there is an empty saddle; and for all the things he did for the rodeo.”
Kurtan and Catalena grew up together, and said he was a judge for many of the rodeos Catalena put on.
“We have known each other always. He was just a great guy. He had a big community kind of heart,” he said. “He along with all of the other inductees will be put in the hall of fame, and he will be honored real well up there.”
Brazos County Judge Duane Peters, a rancher like Catalena, knew him since they both attended Stephen F. Austin High School in Bryan.
“He and I go back to high school days and we touched based in college … we knew each other for years and were good friends,” Peters said. “When he came on the commissioners’ court we really became even better friends. I was very happy to see he had been inducted into the hall of fame; it is sad that it was the Empty Saddle Award because he is no longer here, but I would love to have him be here to actually receive the award. I miss him.”
Current Precinct 2 Commissioner Russ Ford used to be Catalena’s neighbor and also knew him well.
“I had often heard the term ‘larger than life’ and believed that there was no such thing. That was before I met my friend, neighbor and County Commissioner Sammy Catalena,” Ford said. “Everything he did was done with such flair; his life had an exclamation mark upon it. No words can express the humor, kindness and willingness to help others that this man lived every day of his life.”
Ford said Catalena told him: “Russ, I would not want to move to D.C. If you can hold on a couple of years I do not plan to run again and you can run for this job.”
Ford didn't realize Catalena would not make it to the end of his term.
“Even when his health was failing, his kindness and sage advice always helped me,” he said.
Former Precinct 2 Commissioner Chuck Konderla said he worked with Catalena through city council matters and while he was serving as county commissioner.
“Sammy was a good listener, a strong communicator, had a welcome laugh and was a dedicated servant in his role. He made people feel important and respected, while never taking himself too seriously,” he said. “His love for his service as commissioner inspired me to seek to serve the same role.”
The Texas Rodeo Cowboy Hall of Fame reception will take place April 8 at the Hall of Fame/Cowboy Coliseum in Fort Worth; the induction ceremony will take place the following day at River Ranch in Fort Worth.
To purchase tickets, visit texasrodeocowboy.com/events.