Late Commissioner Catalena to be honored in Texas Rodeo Cowboy Hall of Fame

Carolyn said he loved the Bryan community.

“He wanted the best thing for this community, for his family as well as other families,” she said.

Bobby Kurtan, the board chair for the Texas Rodeo Cowboy Hall of Fame, said the non-profit started in the 1970s and its motto is promoting the future and preserving the past.

“We provide scholarships and we get people put in our hall of fame because of what they have done for rodeos in the past,” he said. “Sammy won the nomination and went into the Empty Saddles category because he passed away, so there is an empty saddle; and for all the things he did for the rodeo.”

Kurtan and Catalena grew up together, and said he was a judge for many of the rodeos Catalena put on.

“We have known each other always. He was just a great guy. He had a big community kind of heart,” he said. “He along with all of the other inductees will be put in the hall of fame, and he will be honored real well up there.”

Brazos County Judge Duane Peters, a rancher like Catalena, knew him since they both attended Stephen F. Austin High School in Bryan.