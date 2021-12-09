Large studies show huge benefit of COVID-19 booster shots

In research likely to galvanize U.S. support for booster shots, scientists found that Israel’s aggressive campaign to shore up waning coronavirus immunity with a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine has saved lives and reduced new infections across the age spectrum.

Booster shots drove down cases of severe COVID-19 and death in older Israelis and reduced infections in senior citizens and middle-aged adults, the research shows. But boosters prevented new infections most dramatically in 16- to 29-year-olds — a finding with potentially far-reaching implications.

During a period this fall when coronavirus infections in Israel were surging, older adolescents and adults under 50 who received a third shot of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine were 13 times less likely to test positive than their vaccinated peers who did not get the booster. That protective effect was seen starting two weeks after the third jab and continued for another few weeks until the study period ended.

Israelis 50 and over who received a booster shot were about 10 times less likely than their unboosted peers to test positive for an infection while they were tracked — a period that lasted as long as two months.