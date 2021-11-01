Youth get an early start on veterinary science training

“If you are ‘voluntold’ by your administration or new to AgriLife Extension, and if you want to use the VSCP curriculum, you may be asking, ‘How do I implement it?’” Boutwell said. “Our training is designed to help implement something they are not a subject matter specialist in, and give them the resources to do it in their school.”

Over the years, many teachers have developed workarounds and tons of resources, and these are also shared in the trainings, she said.

Texas-based but worldwide utilized

Over the years, Boutwell said, both the student- and teacher-training programs are gaining popularity across the U.S.

“We offer teacher trainings on the curriculum and know the Rural Minnesota Educators program promotes our Texas A&M curriculum. We also have had a student who went through the clinical curriculum through South Africa and now plans to apply for vet school. One participant from Okinawa, Japan, plans to start a 4-H program on their base.”

Boutwell said she is eager and working hard to make changes and create opportunities for youth education.

“We are working diligently to get this in the hands of as many youth as we can,” she said. “With the changes through the pandemic, many doors have been opened, and it is an exciting time for our program. We continue to create more events and opportunities for students and promote ag education through veterinary science. How awesome that this is what I get to do for a career.”