Workshop to explore water quality in Lake Livingston watershed

A Texas Watershed Steward (TWS) workshop on water quality in the Lake Livingston watershed will be held from 1-5 p.m. Nov. 17.
The workshop is free and open to anyone interested in improving water quality in the region.
The program, which is presented by the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service and Texas State Soil and Water Conservation Board, will be held at the First Baptist Church, 106 Colt Road in Livingston.
A virtual attendance option will also be available for those unable to attend in person.
To attend in person or virtually, participants must preregister on the Texas Watershed Steward website or by calling 979-862-4457. Once registered, additional meeting information will be provided.
“This workshop is designed to help watershed residents learn about their water resources and how they may become involved in local watershed protection and management activities,” said Michael Kuitu, AgriLife Extension program specialist and coordinator for the TWS program, Bryan-College Station.
The workshop will include a discussion on watershed systems, along with types and sources of water pollution. There also will be a group discussion on community-driven watershed protection and management.
“The workshop will provide an overview of water quality and watershed management in Texas with an emphasis on area water quality,” said Matthew March, AgriLife Extension agent for Polk County. “It will address local water resources but will be applicable to all waters in the region.”
The role Lake Livingston plays in supporting regional water supplies, wildlife habitat, agriculture, industry and recreation is vital to the area, March said.
“The public is invited to not only learn about water quality management, but also how they may become involved, including implementing science-based best management practices in their homes and at their jobs,” he said.
Attendees of the workshop will receive a copy of the TWS handbook and are eligible to earn a certificate of completion. The TWS program offers continuing education for multiple professional disciplines. However, the quantity of continuing education offered does vary for select disciplines, depending on whether attendance is in person or virtual.
For those who attend in person, four hours of continuing education is offered for the following professional disciplines: soil and water management for certified crop advisers; professional engineers; certified teachers; professional geoscientists; certified landscape architects; and certified floodplain managers.
Those with American Institute of Certified Planners credentials will receive four hours certification maintenance and 1.5 hours law credit.
In-person training also provides four hours for each of the following Texas Commission on Environmental Quality occupational licensees: wastewater system operators, public water system operators, on-site sewage facility installers and landscape irrigators.
Three general continuing education units are offered to in-person attendees for Texas Department of Agriculture pesticide license holders, and two credits are offered for nutrient management specialists.
For questions regarding professional continuing education afforded to virtual attendees, contact Kuitu at 979-862-4457 or mkuitu@tamu.edu.
“Participating in the Texas Watershed Steward program is a great opportunity to get involved and make a difference in your watershed,” Kuitu said.
Funding for this effort is provided through a federal Clean Water Act nonpoint source grant administered by the Texas State Soil and Water Conservation Board from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
For more information on the Texas Watershed Steward program and to preregister, go to the website or contact Kuitu or March. March can be contacted at 936-327-6828 or matthew.march@ag.tamu.edu.
