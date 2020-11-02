Workshop to explore water quality in Lake Livingston watershed

A Texas Watershed Steward (TWS) workshop on water quality in the Lake Livingston watershed will be held from 1-5 p.m. Nov. 17.

The workshop is free and open to anyone interested in improving water quality in the region.

The program, which is presented by the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service and Texas State Soil and Water Conservation Board, will be held at the First Baptist Church, 106 Colt Road in Livingston.

A virtual attendance option will also be available for those unable to attend in person.

To attend in person or virtually, participants must preregister on the Texas Watershed Steward website or by calling 979-862-4457. Once registered, additional meeting information will be provided.

“This workshop is designed to help watershed residents learn about their water resources and how they may become involved in local watershed protection and management activities,” said Michael Kuitu, AgriLife Extension program specialist and coordinator for the TWS program, Bryan-College Station.

The workshop will include a discussion on watershed systems, along with types and sources of water pollution. There also will be a group discussion on community-driven watershed protection and management.