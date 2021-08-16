Weeds a widespread problem in Texas croplands

However, at least one prevalent pest plant — pigweed — has producers concerned because it has become resistant to a standard herbicide — glyphosate — in parts of the state, Nolte said. Pigweed is among pest plants representing major problems at harvest time because weeds interfere with mechanical harvesting equipment.

Nolte said producers aware of history with glyphosate-resistant pigweed have other options, but another issue has been short supplies of certain products. Various international and domestic supply chain issues related to the pandemic and other factors have created situations where locating specific herbicides can be difficult.

Nolte said there is also concern for cotton producers specifically because the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency placed a hard cutoff date — July 30 — on the use of dicamba-based products, Engenia and Xtendimax. Cutoff dates were typically related to the plant stage, Nolte said, and AgriLife Extension sought an extension for producers in the Texas Plains, but was denied by the agency.

Producers are also seeking recommendations on how to best apply herbicides, including aerial crop-dusting methods or high-clearance tractors, he said, adding that as rain events continue it is important that producers access fields to apply herbicides before harvest.

“With the cycle of rainfall, you might have two to three days for fields to dry before more rainfall prevents access again,” he said. “So, they’re looking for any way to spray fields so they can harvest as soon as it dries enough.”