WEED SPOTLIGHT: Curly dock grows in wet areas

Curly dock (Rumex crispus) is a perennial broadleaf plant that usually grows in wet areas and is frequently associated with standing water. Leaves are alternate to one another along the stem, forming a rosette. The mature plant stands erect and grows 2 to 5 feet tall. The small greenish flowers are arranged in dense clusters on elongated stems. The fruiting stem dies back in mid-to-late summer, and the fruits and stems turn a distinctive rusty brown. New basal rosettes of leaves form in winter.