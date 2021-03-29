WEED SPOTLIGHT: Curly dock grows in wet areas

Curly dock (Rumex crispus) is a perennial broadleaf plant that usually grows in wet areas and is frequently associated with standing water. Leaves are alternate to one another along the stem, forming a rosette. The mature plant stands erect and grows 2 to 5 feet tall. The small greenish flowers are arranged in dense clusters on elongated stems. The fruiting stem dies back in mid-to-late summer, and the fruits and stems turn a distinctive rusty brown. New basal rosettes of leaves form in winter.
As with many weeds, control is less expensive and more likely if plants are treated while still in the rosette stage. Once the plant begins stem elongation (bolts), more herbicide is required.
Select herbicide options: Weedmaster; 2, 4-D; GrazonNext HL; Chaparral; Grazon P+D; PasturAll HL; Tordon 22K; Cimarron Max (for bermudagrass pastures, will destroy bahiagrass); Pastora (for bermudagrass pastures, will destroy bahiagrass).
Remember: The label is the law. Always read the pesticide label before using.