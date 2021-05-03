Webinar addresses using prescribed burns in fire management

Treadwell said prescribed fire is an important topic for stakeholders because elevated fuel loads combined with projected hotter and drier climatic conditions will likely lead to more frequent erratic wildfires in the western U.S. Changing social perceptions about using fire as a tool to prevent destructive wildfires will be critical to future fire management.

“The recognition that changing climate and decades of fuel accumulation are increasing the risks of wildfire has led to calls for fire management reform, including the widespread use of prescribed fire to reduce fuel loads,” she said.

Treadwell added that this shift in fire management emphasis is failing to be widely adopted due to social and regulatory barriers to using fire. To ensure fire management reform is broadly adopted on private land in the western states, the attitudes of stakeholders toward the use of prescribed fire as a wildfire reduction tool need to be clearly understood.

“Dr. Kreuter will be sharing his expertise and understanding of this topic and addressing what needs to happen moving forward in prescribed fire best-management practices, education and innovation,” Treadwell said.