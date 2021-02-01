 Skip to main content
Web seminar explores bison, exotics, wildlife
LLP: Bison and Exotics seminar

The online Bison and Exotics seminar will be presented in two parts — one on Feb. 2 and another on Feb. 4.

 Via Trinchera Bison Ranch

The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service and others will present an online Bison and Exotics seminar in two parts — one on Feb. 2 and the other on Feb. 4.

The presentations are free and will begin at 6 p.m. both days. They will be held on the Zoom platform, and anyone interested in bison, exotics and wildlife is welcome to register. Seminar registration is online.

“This informative seminar will explore the differences between exotics and wildlife, and also show some of the research and production aspects of bison, as well as address some of the insect-borne diseases known to affect both wildlife and exotics,” said Samantha Shannon, AgriLife Extension agriculture and natural resources agent, Uvalde County.

Topics and presenters for the Feb. 2 seminar program will be:

The Difference Between Exotics and Wildlife: Maureen Frank, AgriLife Extension wildlife specialist, Uvalde.

Bison Industry: Mark Kossler, vice president of ranch operations, Turner Enterprises Inc., Bozeman, Montana.

Bison Research in Upshur County: Kaitlyn Slover, AgriLife Extension agriculture and natural resources agent, Upshur County; and Thomas Hairgrove, AgriLife Extension specialist, Bryan-College Station.

Topics and presenters for the Feb. 4 seminar program will be:

Fever Tick Update: Sonja Swiger, AgriLife Extension veterinary/medical entomologist, Stephenville.

Current Research on Exotics and Fever Ticks: Tammi Johnson, Texas A&M AgriLife Research assistant professor of wildlife disease ecology, Uvalde.

Nilgai Research at Texas A&M Kingsville, Caesar Kleberg Wildlife Research Institute: John Goolsby, research entomologist, U.S. Department of Agriculture Agricultural Research Service, Edinburg.

Texas Animal Health Commission: Andy Schwartz, DVM, state veterinarian and TAHC executive director, Austin.

