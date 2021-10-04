Watershed program set for Lampasas

The Texas Water Resources Institute will host a free Texas Riparian and Stream Ecosystem Education Program from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 13 in Lampasas for area residents interested in land and water stewardship in the Lampasas River watershed.

The morning session will be at the Texas Farm Bureau, 1793 N. U.S. Highway 281. The afternoon session will include a walk and presentations along the river.

All attendees must RSVP by Oct. 8. RSVP online at tx.ag/LampasasOct13 or by email to Clare.Entwistle@ag.tamu.edu. The program will include a lunchtime presentation, so a catered lunch is being offered for $15. Participants, however, may opt to bring their own lunch.

The workshop is co-hosted locally by Lampasas River Watershed Partnership, Texas A&M AgriLife Research and Extension Center at Temple, the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service in Lampasas County, the Trinity River Authority and Texas Water Resources Institute.

The Lampasas River rises in eastern Mills County and flows southeast for 75 miles. It passes through Lampasas, Burnet and Bell counties. The Lampasas River watershed is the focus of watershed planning implementation efforts to improve water quality in the river.