Viticulture, enology research symposium set Dec. 3

The latest research related to Texas vineyards and wines will be highlighted at the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service Viticulture and Enology Research Symposium on Dec. 3.

This inaugural event will be from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Hildebrand Equine Complex at Texas A&M University, 3240 F&B Road, College Station.

The cost is $50, and preregistration is required at https://tx.ag/VERSReg21. The event includes several coffee breaks and lunch, and concludes with a wine social.

“We’ll discuss all of the major research we’ve conducted statewide to help producers find solutions to issues they face in the vineyard and winery,” said Pierre Helwi, AgriLife Extension regional viticulture specialist for West Texas.

Helwi said the team of specialists, faculty and graduate students in the Texas A&M College of Agriculture and Life Sciences Department of Horticultural Sciences are excited to share the results from over 18 studies, ranging from a survey of wine consumer attitudes toward Texas wine, managing acidity in the vineyard and a 2021 update on the first organic treatment for Pierce’s Disease.