Virtual short course offers equine breeding guidance

The Texas A&M Equine Reproductive Management Short Course for 2021 is going virtual. Live demonstrations and site visits to equine reproductive facilities in Texas will be the focus of the Jan. 6-8 course.

This course is designed for horse owners and breeding managers who want to learn the most efficient methods for ensuring the success of their breeding programs, said Chelsie Huseman, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service horse specialist in the Department of Animal Science, Bryan-College Station.

“We are typically limited to 12-15 people each year to allow the intensive hands-on experience,” Huseman said. “So, we are excited this year to be able to offer the short course virtually and open it up to fulfill the need for equine reproductive management education to those who otherwise would have ended up on our extensive waitlist.”

The cost is $300 for all three days or $125 per day. Registration will close Jan. 4.

All short course recordings will be made available to registrants, who will have access to the course and the recordings until Feb. 8.

Course topics by day: