Virtual fall brush control program Aug. 31

A Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service fall brush control program focusing on Texas coastal hay fields and pastures is scheduled from 6-7 p.m. on Aug. 31 for Brazoria and Galveston counties.

This virtual program, the final in a series, will be led by Megan Clayton, AgriLife Extension range specialist, Corpus Christi.

Cost is $10 plus processing fees. Registration deadline is Aug. 31 and required to receive a meeting link. To register, visit https://tinyurl.com/y8eapnu6. One general Texas Department of Agriculture continuing education unit will be offered.

“This workshop will be very timely as we move into the fall herbicide application season,” Clayton said. “After a year of high rainfall, plants such as huisache should be in good condition for spraying. We’ll also discuss other weed management strategies and how to know whether you should spray, shred or do nothing.”

This is the third and final virtual presentation in a series. Other presentations have covered grassy weed control forage.

For more information about the program, visit https://galveston.agrilife.org/event/weed-control-in-forages-fall-brush-control/.