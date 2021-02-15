VET'S VOICE: We should count our blessings for safe food supply

This winter I had the good fortune to isolate for a weekend at a deer lease. As I was sitting observing nature, the thought occurred to me: How lucky are we to have such a safe food supply? I could easily drive to the grocery store and pick out a selection of meat and fixins. I would have reasonable assurance that the animals were healthy and of good quality.

Food animals are raised by producers that now, for the most part, specialize in that species. Sure, there are still some smaller, diversified producers, but their products have also benefited from the study of growing cattle, raising pigs and producing chickens. Advances have been made in our husbandry practices to efficiently produce wholesome protein.

Producers are bound by quality assurance programs and principles to provide the best care for the animals with the knowledge that those animals will provide nutrition for someone else. Medications that are given to prevent or treat illness are tracked, and assurances are made that residues of those medications do not end up in the meat we eat. Research is continuously being done to find better ways to control disease, and some of that information translates to improving our health care.