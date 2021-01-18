VET'S VOICE: Take steps to stop PED virus’ spread among pigs

PED only causes diarrhea in swine. Baby pigs are most severely affected, with near 100% death rates early in the initial outbreak. Affected pigs have watery diarrhea and lethargy. They may not have a strong appetite. Clinical signs typically appear one to four days after exposure and generally last two to three days in an individual pig. It may take a week or more to move through an entire farm, with immunity expected to last two to three months.

There is a vaccine available, and it does provide good protection. The virus does mutate and immunity fades, so there is not complete protection with the vaccine. From the start of the outbreak, biosecurity is key to preventing infection. Cleaning and disinfecting vehicles, particularly those carrying pigs, before they come on the farm is important. Additionally, changing into farm-specific clothes and avoiding coming to the farm if you have been around other pigs helps lower the risk of disease for your pigs. Keeping pigs segregated by age protects those most at risk.

Rita was able to increase biosecurity immediately, because of the forethought that she had put into planning. She was also able to employ others in the family to provide extra nursing care to help many of those pigs that may have died to survive. All in all, she fared fairly well.

It may not be right to draw similarities to our current state of affairs, yet so many lessons can be learned there. Vaccines are here, viruses are changing, and we should still practice good hygiene. It is manageable.