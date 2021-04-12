VET'S VOICE: Prevention is best approach to bloat in cattle

The old cow had been down for a while. She looked uncomfortable and her belly was as tight as a drum. The vet was called, and on arrival, the good doctor passed a tube through the cow’s mouth to her rumen. When the hose made it to its mark, the eruption of gas was enough to knock out three horseflies and cause the neighbors to blame the smell on the dog.

With the pressure off her belly, the bovine was ready to go, yet there is still the question of why.

Bloat can occur in two forms. In this case, free-gas bloat afflicted the patient. Free-gas bloat is caused by a failure of the cow to eructate, or burp. Gas is produced during normal digestion, and they burp with their cud to alleviate the built-up gas. Free-gas bloat can be caused by a blockage of the esophagus (horse apple, onion and sugar beet in Northern climes) or inability to burp, such as tetanus, milk fever or grass tetany.

In the spring and fall, frothy bloat commonly occurs. The breakdown of lush forages like clover and alfalfa increase the viscosity of the fluid in the rumen, which causes the liquid to form small bubbles that prevent the gas from escaping the rumen.