Vet's Voice: Calf castration can add overall value for cattle producers

October promises several recurring fond memories: getting out of school for Columbus Day, trick-or-treating for Halloween, and the (sometimes) seasonal delicacy Rocky Mountain oysters. This isn’t a culinary article, and a certain level of professionalism is expected among herdsmen. How many have considered the value of this oft-scoffed treat?
A quick search finds recent offerings to consumers for $11-$20. Of course, there is an ideal size which will influence the number of bites per pound, but the collection, marketing and establishment of a consumer base may be out of reach for some producers. Surely there is additional value to the removal of the raw product.
Castration of calves is a common agricultural practice involving the removal of testicles from a preferably young calf. This is done to minimize aggression between growing cattle and to improve meat quality. There are some benefits to the rate of growth from castrated cattle. Approximately 77% of commercial bull calves are castrated in the United States, according to the 2017 USDA Beef Cattle Survey.
As calf producers, calves sold as bulls may receive a $5-$7/cwt discount compared to steers. Even if you choose to not save the leftovers of calf-working for later marketing, if you do not castrate you stand to lose approximately $30 per 500-pound calf. While there are labor costs involved, coupled with other value-added processes and using skilled labor at the right age, producers still stand for a profit.
Castrating calves at the earliest reasonable age is helpful. Calves castrated after weaning tend to have more issues with disease, complications from the surgery and recovery in general. Calves castrated between one day and three months of age have similar risks and benefits, so timing within that age is important. Some guidelines strongly recommend pain relief after 500 pounds. Pain relief has benefit at any size, but the need is more pronounced the larger the cattle get.
There are several methods to castrate calves, most of which could be performed by a cattle producer. Knife-cutting, in which the lower part of the scrotum is removed with a sharp blade and the testicles are removed, is the surest way to know that the calf is castrated.
The use of elastic bands is popular due to the lack of blood seen. This procedure involves using a tight rubber band specially designed for the process and size of cattle. Over time, blood loss to the testicles and scrotum leads to the tissue falling off. One of the biggest concerns with this method is the potential for tetanus. Additionally, a testicle may slip above the band prior to constriction, leading to a half-done job.
Some prefer the use of burdizzos. These are specially designed, bloodless castration tools. When appropriately used, it crimps the blood supply to the testicles and they slowly shrink and become useless. Equipment or application malfunctions can lead to incomplete jobs, and buyers may question whether the cattle were castrated as most obvious parts are still apparent.
Not everybody shares the same taste in foods, however many benefit from appropriately timed and performed production procedures such as castration. If not already being performed, it will add value to calves, especially in tightening cattle markets.
