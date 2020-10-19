Vet's Voice: Calf castration can add overall value for cattle producers

Castrating calves at the earliest reasonable age is helpful. Calves castrated after weaning tend to have more issues with disease, complications from the surgery and recovery in general. Calves castrated between one day and three months of age have similar risks and benefits, so timing within that age is important. Some guidelines strongly recommend pain relief after 500 pounds. Pain relief has benefit at any size, but the need is more pronounced the larger the cattle get.

There are several methods to castrate calves, most of which could be performed by a cattle producer. Knife-cutting, in which the lower part of the scrotum is removed with a sharp blade and the testicles are removed, is the surest way to know that the calf is castrated.

The use of elastic bands is popular due to the lack of blood seen. This procedure involves using a tight rubber band specially designed for the process and size of cattle. Over time, blood loss to the testicles and scrotum leads to the tissue falling off. One of the biggest concerns with this method is the potential for tetanus. Additionally, a testicle may slip above the band prior to constriction, leading to a half-done job.