Vet's Voice: Backyard chickens can make great pets

Call it survival instincts, call it a longing for agrarian roots, call it a fad. It might just be bird-brained! Chickens are becoming popular pets. Even in the city, many municipalities will allow a few female poultry in even the most respectable neighborhoods.

The thought of farm-fresh eggs every morning whets many appetites for backyard chickens. Some even go as far as to develop a colorful egg basket, selecting varieties of birds that will lay different colored eggs. There is no evidence that different colored eggs taste differently. Once you crack through that hard calcified shell, an egg is an egg, though many can pick up the nuances of flavor that comes from backyard and free-range chickens. There is also something satisfying to know you had a part in raising the food you eat, though the chicken may debate the extent of your involvement.

Chickens have interesting personalities, and they can be trained to do some tasks. Some may be friendly and follow their people around, while others may be more timid or stand-offish. Others may be more aggressive, leading to stories that have scarred many a farm kid’s childhood.