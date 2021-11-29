Veterinary Viewpoints: When Should I Call the Veterinarian?

Many cattle owners often wonder how to determine if and when an animal needs veterinary attention.

This article looks at the more common signs and establishes guidelines for when to call the veterinarian and whether the situation is an emergency. Partnering with your veterinarian and knowing when to act help ensure the best possible outcomes for your animals.

An animal that is not eating may be experiencing any systemic disease (including one of the gastrointestinal tract), an infection, or they may be in pain.

If the animal is still eating, but less than normal, wait 24 hours to see if they return to a normal appetite.

If they are not eating at all, call the veterinarian and inform them of the condition.

The situation is considered an emergency if no feces are produced for more than a few hours, the abdomen is distended, the animal is depressed or reluctant to get up and move, having difficulty breathing or has a fever.

An animal that is losing weight may be experiencing parasite problems, chronic infectious disease, liver disease or gastrointestinal disease. In general, weight loss is not an emergency, but call the veterinarian and schedule an evaluation.