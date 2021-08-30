Veterinary Viewpoints: Tricks and tips for cattle processing day

When planning, evaluate the flow of cattle through the facility with a particular focus on eliminating distractions and shadows that will impede cattle advancement. Remember to avoid overcrowding cattle, especially in areas like a tub. Additionally, make sure the entire team is set up and ready to process before loading cattle into the tub, lane or chute.

Safety first: Keeping all processing team members safe is the highest priority, immediately followed by the safety and welfare of all animals, including cattle and working horses. Train personnel on their assigned responsibilities in advance. Assignments should be clear and well understood. Assign jobs to one person only to avoid missing a required treatment or processing activity. The same examination/administration order should be followed throughout the day.

If a veterinarian has responsibilities such as pregnancy checking or brucellosis vaccination, have them go first. This allows for the safe performance of tasks without the animal moving or jumping. The veterinarian can then be done and step back for their required record-keeping responsibilities.