Veterinary Viewpoints: Disease testing new additions to a herd

The addition of replacement females also requires assessment of reproductive parameters. Reproductive tract scoring may be a helpful evaluation when considering replacement heifers. If the female has been artificially inseminated or exposed to a bull, confirmation and stage of pregnancy should be determined. Testing for reproductive infectious diseases may also be warranted.

Depending on pedigree, buyers of bulls and replacement females may also want DNA marker testing for heritable diseases causing genetic abnormalities like tibial hemimelia (TH) and pulmonary hypoplasia with anasarca (PHA).

Although these diseases are not infectious, the introduction of these genetics by even a single sire or several closely related females can have a significant negative impact. In most instances, carriers of defects should not be used in a breeding program. If they must be used due to superior genetics, breeders must be intentional and strategic on crosses.

Infectious diseases introduced by a new addition could hurt the entire herd. Seedstock and commercial cow-calf producers may want to discuss testing for the following diseases and others with their herd veterinarian prior to purchase or bringing individual animals onto the operation:

Bovine viral diarrhea

Johne’s disease